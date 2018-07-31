Here are 14 musical artists performing during the 2018 Sturgis Rally worthy of your consideration.
1) Pop Evil, Buffalo Chip Campground, Sturgis
Pop Evil began the climb to rock stardom with its second album titled, “War of Angels.” The single “Last Man Standing” rose to Billboard’s Active Rock Chart Top 20 and “Boss’s Daughter,” released on the same album, co-written and performed with Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, hit Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Top 10. Subsequent albums propelled singles such as “Footsteps,” “Trenches,” “Deal with the Devil” and “Torn to Pieces” all to no. 1 on the same chart. – 10:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 3, $45 one-day pass
2) Adelitas Way, Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
Las Vegas-based hard rock Adelitas Way broke into the mainstream in 2009 with “Invincible,” from the band’s self-titled debut album. The band’s 2011 sophomore effort, “Home School Valedictorian,” spawned four top-five singles. The album sold more than 150,000 copies and close to one million singles. The band released “Stuck,” in 2014, spawning the top-10 single “Dog on a Leash.” The fourth album, “Getaway,” was released in 2016 and “Notorious,” in 2017. – 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 3, free
3) Asleep at the Wheel, Iron Horse Saloon
Formed 48 years ago in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel went on to win 10 Grammy awards, release 20 studio albums and send 20 singles to the Billboard country charts. With recent additions Katie Shore (fiddle, vocals), Dennis Ludiker (fiddle, mandolin), Connor Forsyth (keyboard, vocals) and Josh Hoag (bass), Asleep at the Wheel has a newfound energy. Asleep at the Wheel veterans David Sanger (drums), Eddie Rivers (steel guitar) and Jay Reynolds (saxophone and clarinet) round out the eight-piece band. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, free
4) Theory of a Deadman, Buffalo Chip Campground
The multiplatinum-selling Canada-based quartet Theory of a Deadman brings a mix of alternative metal, post grunge, and smatterings of country and acoustic. The group formed in 2001 and has earned eight top 10 hits on the US Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. It’s three No.1 hits are “Bad Girlfriend,” “Lowlife” and “Rx (Medicate).” Other popular songs include “Angel” and “Bitch Came Back.” – 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 5, $55 one-day pass
5) Trace Adkins, Full Throttle Saloon, Sturgis
American country singer and actor Trace Adkins made his debut in 1996 with the album “Dreamin' Out Loud.” Since then, he has released 10 more studio albums and two greatest hits compilations. Among more than 20 singles he has posted on the Billboard country music charts are the No. 1 hits "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing", "Ladies Love Country Boys", and "You're Gonna Miss This." Known widely for his distinctive bass-baritone singing voice, Adkins’ highest-selling album to date is 2005's “Songs About Me,” which shipped two million copies. – 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 6, $15-$25
6) Buckcherry, Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
With a rowdy and rebellious sound, Buckcherry is doing its part to keep the rock and roll flame burning. Formed in 1995, the group hit big with its 1999 self-titled debut album, which went gold and generated the hits "Lit Up," "Check Your Head" and "For the Movies." The band broke up in 2002, but in 2005, lead vocalist Josh Todd and lead guitarist Keith Nelson reformed Buckcherry with a new lineup. Buckcherry released the album “15” in 2006, with the crossover hits "Crazy Bitch," and Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hit, "Sorry." The band released its seventh album, “Rock 'n' Roll” in 2015. – 10:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 6, free
7) The Marshall Tucker Band, Buffalo Chip Campground
Noted for incorporating blues, country and jazz into an eclectic sound, The Marshall Tucker Band helped establish the Southern rock genre in the early 1970s. While the band reached the height of its commercial success by the end of the decade, it has recorded and performed continuously under various lineups for 45 years. Its big hits include “Can’t You See,” “Heard It In A Love Song,” and “Fire On The Mountain.” – with Aaron Lewis, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 7, $60 one-day pass
8) Eric Church, Buffalo Chip Campground
Eric Church has been at the top of the country-rock world for over a decade now. Since the release of his debut album in 2006, he has sold more than five million albums. Two of his albums hit no. 1, and all five have been in the top 10. Church is traveling cross continent as part of his “Holdin’ My Own Tour, which Pollstar named the no.1 most attended music tour in the world at the time of the tour. Named the Academy of Country Music 2017 Merle Haggard Spirit Award winner, Church’s hit tunes include “Springsteen,” “Talladega,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Record Year,” and “Like a Wrecking Ball.” – 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 8, $75 one-day pass
9) Molly Hatchet, Full Throttle Saloon
Molly Hatchet is an American Southern hard rock band known best for the 1979 hit song "Flirtin' with Disaster." The band was founded by guitarist Dave Hlubek in 1971 in Jacksonville, Florida. – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 8, starts at $15
10) Saving Abel, The Knuckle Saloon
Saving Abel is an American Southern Rock Band with a Tennessippi sound. Formed in Corinth, Mississippi, in 2004, Saving Abel’s first single, “Addicted,” reached No. 1 on several charts and follow-up singles “18 Days” and “Drowning” helped the band’s debut self-titled album sell more than 750,000 copies. Its sophomore album, “Miss America,” also saw chart-topping hits like “Sex is Good” and “Stupid Girl.” Upbeat songs on the band’s 2014 album “Blood Stained Revolution” pay homage to Guns and Roses, Tool, and The Allman Brothers. – Kickstands Campground, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, The Knuckle Saloon – 7 p.m. Aug. 8-9, free
11) Hairball, Iron Horse Saloon
With it over-the-top production, Hairball sends audiences on a fist-pumping nostalgic tour of the big-time arena bands. The band leads enthused audiences through a two-hour, drop-dead accurate homage to the likes of Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Prince and Aerosmith. – 10:30 p.m. Aug. 7-10, free
12) Kid Rock, Buffalo Chip Campground
Kid Rock, or Robert James Ritchie, has led a 20-year career as singer-songwriter, rapper, musician, record producer, activist and actor. A self-taught multi-instrumentalist, he has overseen his own production on nine of his eleven studio albums. Kid Rock once mixed hard-charging rock ‘n’ roll with cocky rhymes, but since his 2010 “Born Free,” album he’s drifted solidly into Southern rock and country. His hits include “Picture,” “All Summer Long,” “I Am the Bullgod,” “Lonely Road of Faith,” and “Jackson, Mississippi.” – with Lita Ford, – 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, $75 one-day pass
13) In This Moment, Iron Horse Saloon
On their sixth album, “Ritual,” released in 2017, In This Moment unearthed a furious feminine fire of jagged heavy metal, hypnotic alternative, and smoky voodoo blues. The Los Angeles metal band was formed by singer Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth in 2005. Their debut album, Beautiful Tragedy, was released in 2007, and their follow-up, “The Dream,” released the following year, made its debut No. 73 on the Billboard 200. Its fourth album, “Blood,” released in 2012, debuted at No. 15, and its fifth album, “Black Widow,” released in 2014, made its debut at No. 8. The bands hits include “Sick Like Me,” “Big Bad Wolf,” “Sex Metal Barbie” and “Whore.” – 10:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, free
14) Queensrÿche, Buffalo Chip Campground
Queensrÿche burst onto the music scene in 1982 and quickly began performing before sold-out audiences. With its first full-length album “The Warning” in 1984, and the ground breaking 1986 release of “Rage For Order,” Queensrÿche earned a reputation as one of the ‘80s most creative bands. Its 1988 release of “Operation: Mindcrime,” became one of the TOP 10 best selling concepts records of all time. In 1991, the band earned multiple Grammy Award nominations for “Empire” and won the MTV “viewers choice” award for the No. 1 chart topping hit “Silent Lucidity.” Queensrÿche has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, including over 6 million albums in the United States. – 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 11, $50 one-day pass