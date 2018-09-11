Artistic suffering takes on new meanings for those who work in plein air.
Shadows won’t pose. Clouds refuse to be coaxed. Animals and people meander through scenic views, but the rain lingers.
Nature’s beauty resists easy mimicry.
You lugged an easel, water, bug spray, snacks and other items halfway up a mountain to capture this view, but the right tube of red paint is back at the studio next to the proper brush, next to the bathroom, so you make do with what you brought along.
You make do a lot.
Pick a composition, hopefully one that will sell, and dial into the scene. Daylight’s burning. Remember to bring a hat and sunscreen, or even more might be burning.
Nature’s sights, sounds and smells overwhelm. Push on.
Take bold strokes, make big decisions, edit and simplify.
Reduce the scene to shapes and colors, lights and darks, smears or solids, whatever works. Rely on lessons from past attempts. Allow nature to inspire, but don’t be a slave to it.
Mind the wind. Be deliberate. Simplify even more.
Nature imposes itself on plein-air artists. Perhaps it’s this struggle against a common foe that socially binds them.
Open events like the 2018 Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out Sept. 25-29 in Hill City, offer a chance for peers of varying artistic abilities to hang out, share ideas, gather tips and swap life stories, says artist and organizer Tim Peterson. Instead of a solitary artist’s studio, plein air brings together artists under a bond of mutual support. Lessons and tips are offered free of condescension.
In his 30-plus plein-air events, Peterson says, “I’ve made lifelong friends.”
The Black Hills paint-out is Peterson’s first as an organizer, however, and if someone had told him how much work this was going to be, he says before pausing, he’d probably still do it.
“I’m paying my dues,” he says. “I do it for the love of art.”
The 2018 Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out will take place over five days and coincides with the annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup, which will round up potential art patrons.
Artists need buyers. Professional artists must cover their expenses of travel, materials, lodging and fees. Paint-out organizers hope buffalo watchers will want to take home mementos, but no sales are guaranteed.
The Black Hills paint-out is limited to 35 artists to maintain intimacy.
“We’re trying to give each individual artist a good experience,” Peterson says. “A lot have not painted in the Black Hills before. We’re throwing our all into this.”
Some artists will be experts. Others will have all brand-new brushes still bearing white price tags. Not all artists will paint. Some will work in pastels, handling pigments. Others might draw.
The art supplies available to each will be severely edited, but that fits the spirit of a conversation with nature as opposed to a studied oratory.
“You’d be amazed at what you can do with so little,” Peterson says.
The Black Hills offers two main plein-air events. One is centered on Belle Fourche and this one on Hill City, which is establishing itself as an art/wine destination.
Plein air is a fancy term for outside. Favored by the impressionists — think Claude Monet, Edgar Degas — plein air arose from a 19th century movement to make use of natural light, to capture the mood of light, and to draw inspiration from nature rather than to create art from imagination. It coincided with an availability of more colorful pigments.
Today’s international renaissance of plein air is driven by baby boomer retirements, Peterson says. Many people started out with art degrees, but life directed them onto alternative paths. Professional plein-air artists, meanwhile, come in all ages.
Not everyone likes plein air. It’s competitive. The public will judge each work alongside others. It’s also public, and there’s a middle stage of every painting when it looks a mess.
The better the artist, the more comfortable they tend to be with spectators. Peterson enjoys questions and the fresh observations of young children.
On the positive side, plein air offers feedback and a chance to improve.
“There’s stuff you can’t experience in the classroom,” Peterson says. “There’s no substitute for working from life.”
Lessons about how light affects shadow temperature — the warmth or coolness of color — can be carried back for later studio work, he says.
This paint-out will feature a group painting session at Sylvan Lake on Sept. 26 — artist attendance is not required. The entire Black Hills can serve as a painting subject.
A Hill City gallery walk will begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 27 — working artists will be stationed outside participating galleries. A nocturnal painting session will be held in Hill City at 7 p.m. that night.
There are advantages to painting at night. The shadows don’t change. Bold colors prevail. The difficulty comes in seeing pigments, even with portable lights. Sometimes, the moon assists.
The final day ends with a quick draw — two hours to complete a painting, frame it and have it on a wall for judging.
“Two hours isn’t bad for a painting,” Peterson says. “Shadows change, the light changes. It pushes you to move faster.”
It's also why plein-air paintings tend to be no larger than 11 inches by 14.
The Black Hills paint-out is organized by the Artists of the Black Hills and the Hill City Arts Council, who hope to make it an annual event.