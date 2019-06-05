A Tatanka Teaser show planned for Rapid City this weekend has been canceled.
Black Hills Playhouse canceled the June 8 show at the Firehouse Theater due to weather complications, according to a news release. "Snow, flooding, and power outages in late May created the need to keep the company at the Playhouse campus working towards the season opener on June 14," the release says.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
There will still be a Tatanka Teaser show at 2 p.m. June 9 at the playhouse, in Custer State Park. Tickets are $10, or $5 for season pass holders. For tickets, go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/shows-tickets or call the box office at 255-4141.