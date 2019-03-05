Get out your clubs and hit the links at the seventh annual Black Hills Putt-n-Pub tournament March 9, hosted by Black Hills Works Foundation.
Participants can putt their way through the 9-hole miniature golf course in downtown Rapid City at 16 local pubs and businesses to support adults with disabilities. This year’s establishments are Tinder Box, Thirsty's, Murphy's Pub, Black Hills Contraband, 445 Lounge, Paddy O’Neil's, Press Start, Kōl, The independent Ale House, VFW Post 1273, Wobbly Bobby, Hay Camp Brewing Company Firehouse Brewing The Brass Rail, Suzie Kappa Art Center, and Bake Works.
Black Hills Works has been serving the community for over 60 years and provides services and support for people with disabilities so they can reach their potential and live the lives they choose.
“Everything that Black Hills Works does, we do with a purpose behind it. Not only are we excited to get involved with the community, but we also want people to enjoy a fantastic time in downtown Rapid City,” said Alex Hyland, Events & Engagement Coordinator.
This is the second largest fundraiser the organization puts on every year. The 2018 event hosted 90 teams and raised over $16,000 toward a new gymnasium floor and Special Olympics programs.
Teams are encouraged to dress up for the tournament, and prizes will be awarded for Top Score, Worst Score, and Best Dressed. Prizes include four rounds golf to Red Rocks or Meadowbrook Golf Courses, Putz n Glo Indoor Miniature Golf Course, and Black Hills Escape Room There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by area businesses. Tickets are $1 each or 7 for $5, and prizes include Halestorm tickets, Lost Cabin merchandise, and Thrash’s Tattoo certificates. Must be present to win.
Play runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with awards given out at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $120 for teams of four. Check-ins begin at 10 a.m. at the Rushmore Hotel ballroom. Participants must be 21 to participate and valid identification is required. For more information, follow the Putt-n-Pub Facebook page, visit blackhillsworks.org or call718-6207.