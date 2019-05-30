Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bob Seger is coming to Rapid City.
Seger and The Silver Bullet Band added a Sept. 12 show at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on their Roll Me Away tour. A news release from the band says this is the final tour for the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter.
"Night Moves," "Against the Wind," "Old Time Rock & Roll," "Shakedown" and "Shame On the Moon" are among the hits for Seger, who is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Show time is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Tickets are $77 to $125, depending on seats, and will be available starting 10 a.m. June 7 at gotmine.com. Bob Seger fan club members will be able to buy tickets starting June 4.