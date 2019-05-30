{{featured_button_text}}
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band live at The Palace of Auburn Hills on 9-23-2017. Photo credit: Ken Settle

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform Sept. 23, 2017, at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

 Courtesy photo by Ken Settle

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bob Seger is coming to Rapid City. 

Seger and The Silver Bullet Band added a Sept. 12 show at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on their Roll Me Away tour. A news release from the band says this is the final tour for the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"Night Moves," "Against the Wind," "Old Time Rock & Roll," "Shakedown" and "Shame On the Moon" are among the hits for Seger, who is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. 

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Tickets are $77 to $125, depending on seats, and will be available starting 10 a.m. June 7 at gotmine.com. Bob Seger fan club members will be able to buy tickets starting June 4. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags