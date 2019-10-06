“Dear Evan Hansen” by Steven Levenson
If you suddenly went missing, how long before somebody would even notice? Evan Hansen wonders this very thing as he realizes Connor Murphy — a bully from his school — has gone missing. Evan is called to the principal’s office, where he learns Connor tragically took his own life. Connor’s family hands Evan a letter that reads “Dear Evan Hansen…” a letter Evan had written to himself at the insistence of his counselor. Does he come clean that he didn’t really know Connor, or, fuel the delusion he was Connor's secret best friend? We all relate to wanting to fit in, but to what extent? Originally a Broadway play, this book opens an honest conversation about coping with being alone and losing someone. Loss is felt by many and can be a source of strength.