“In Extremis: The Life and Death of the War Correspondent Marie Colvin” by Lindsey Hilsum
“In Extremis” allows you to become fully engrossed in the life and mind of dynamic journalist Marie Colvin.
Through excerpts of Colvin’s own writing as well as interviews with her friends and family, writer Lindsey Hilsum draws an engaging story of Colvin’s daily struggles and how she overcame them in order to present the world with vivid descriptions of humanitarian crises caused by global conflict. Hilsum shows how Colvin was able to use her writing to fight against tragedies caused by weapons of war.
Colvin’s experiences detailed in this riveting biography remain relevant because many of the conflicts on which she reported are still raging today.