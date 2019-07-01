“Listening to Killers: Lessons Learned from My 20 Years as a Psychological Expert Witness in Murder Cases” by James Garbarino
Rarely do people intend to work with murderers. However, that’s exactly the situation James Garbarino finds himself in on a regular basis. Dr. Garbarino listens to the stories of killers so he can testify about what caused them to take the life of another human. Using empathy to explain how external dynamics failed these killers, Garbarino reports on what leads the perpetrator to commit these acts of extreme violence. This book explains the framework that goes beyond the killer and considers the bigger picture. Fans of shows like “Mindhunter” may enjoy the perspective shared in this book. This is a great read for those wanting to question collective responsibility.