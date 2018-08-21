Why not bridge the mega classic cars shows of the Black Hills?
They could add one more night of free concerts, and Kool Deadwood Nites would run seamlessly into the Sturgis Mustang Rally, creating an 11-day run of power and polish, with five straight days of classic pop and rock music.
Organizers decided to do it, said Amanda Kille of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce.
The 24th annual Kool Deadwood Nites will run Thursday to Sunday, followed by Mustang Monday, and then the Mustang Rally follows immediately for a full week.
Free Main Street concerts during Kool Deadwood Nites include The Grass Roots, The Lettermen and The Box Tops. New additions to this year’s festivities include concerts at the Deadwood Mountain Grand and Mustang Monday, acting as the bridge between Kool and the Sturgis Mustang Rally.
Aug. 23
The Grass Roots will rock Main Street with ‘60s hits like “Midnight Confessions,” “Two Divided by Love,” and “Live for Today.” The group boasts two gold albums and one gold single. Free.
Aug. 24
The Lettermen, a pop vocal trio from the late ‘50s and ‘60s, are known for close harmony on hits such as “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Put Your Head on my Shoulder” and “Come Back Silly Girl.” The group racked up five Grammy nominations, 11 gold records, 32 consecutive Billboard Magazine chart albums and two Top 10 singles. Free. Main Street.
Aug. 25
The Box Tops is best known for hits “The Letter” and “Cry Like a Baby.” The group is considered a major blue-eyed soul group of the era. Free. Main Street.
Aug. 26
The Happy Together Tour will perform live at 8 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron (Formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay (Former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders) and the Cowsills. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com starting at $45.
Aug. 27
Free concerts will take place at the Days of ’76 Event Complex in Deadwood with music by Jay & The Americans and The Happenings. Jay & The Americans topped the charts with the hits "Come A Little Bit Closer" and "This Magic Moment.”
The Happenings had several songs hit the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Charts, including "See You In September" and "I Got Rhythm."
The other stars of Kool Deadwood Nites and the Sturgis Mustang Rally are the cars.
For detailed schedules of car events, visit deadwood.com/events/kooldeadwoodnites and sturgismustangrally.com.