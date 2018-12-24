Try 1 month for 99¢

The annual Kissack Water & Oil New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball is set for Dec. 31 at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyoming.

The rodeo begins at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 5 p.m. The Chancey Williams & The Younger Brother’s Concert Series – the 2017 CMA Rocky Mountain Entertainer of the Year – will hit the stage at 9 p.m. in the Pavilion.

Tickets for the Buck & Ball are $32 apiece and available at cam-plex.com, at Ruff’s Bar in Rozet, and at each CBH Co-Op location in Gillette.

The event can be found online on Facebook, nye_buckandball or at #NYEbuckandball. For further information, contact Tif Robertson, event coordinator, by calling 605-545-7865 or emailing to robertson1116@gmail.com.

