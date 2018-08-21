MUSIC
Coors Tent
Aug. 21, Live music, Rock Bottom Boys, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; The Rude Band, 9 p.m.
Aug. 22, Nick Rottom, 5 p.m.; Rock Bottom Boys, 7:30 p.m.; The Rude Band, 9 p.m.
Aug. 23, Karaoke contest, 5 p.m.; Rock Bottom Boys, 7:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 9 p.m.
Aug. 24, Karaoke contest, 5 p.m.; Nick Rottom, 7:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 9 p.m.
Aug. 25, Karaoke finals, 5 p.m.; Jacob Johnson, 7:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 9 p.m.
German Tent
Aug. 21-25, Rick Borger & the Average German Band, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25, Bob Grimm Band, 1 p.m.
Grandstand
Aug. 21, Midland with David Nail, 7 p.m.
McDonald’s Family Stage
Aug. 21, Kevin Phillips, the Rat Pack, 1:30 p.m.; The Lonely Rangers, 4 p.m.
Aug. 22, Rock Bottom Boys, 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 23, Rock Bottom Boys, 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.; Tiffany Johnson, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 24, Kevin Philips, the Rat Pack, 3 p.m.; Rock Bottom Boys, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25, Rock Bottom Boys, 10 p.m.
Soule Family Stage
Aug. 21, Rock Bottom Boys, 3 p.m.
Aug. 23, Tiffany Johnson, 2 p.m.
Aug. 24, Rock Bottom Boys, 2 p.m.
Aug. 25, Rock Bottom Boys, 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
PERFORMANCES
Cirque Zuma Zuma, acrobats – McDonald’s: 3 and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 21; and 1:30 p.m., Aug 22. – Soule Family Stage: 2 p.m., Aug. 21; and 2:15 and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 22.
The Magic of Keith Raymond, magician – McDonald’s: 1:30 p.m., Aug. 24 – Soule: 12:30 p.m., Aug. 21, 24; 5 p.m., Aug. 21, 23, 25; 3 p.m., Aug. 22; 5:30 p.m., Aug. 22, 24; 2 p.m., Aug. 25.
Tyzen, hypnotist – McDonald’s: 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., Aug. 24-25; 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Aug. 21-23.
KIDS
Cash Scramble (6 and under), sponsored by BankWest, will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 to 24 at the Fine Arts Kiddie Land.
Karaoke/open mic will take place at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Soule Family Stage.
CRAFTS
Quilting demo, top techniques, Fine Arts North, 2 p.m., Aug. 21-25
Papercraft techniques: Quick & Easy Cards, Peg Ireland, Creative Arts, 2 p.m., Aug. 21
Papercraft demo, folds, Peg Ireland, Creative Arts, 3 p.m., Aug. 21
Needlework demo, one free kit per person, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 22
Spinning demo, Spin-In, join in with your wheel and spindle, Fine Arts North, noon, Aug. 23
Demo string ink card, black ice technique, basic scrapbooking tips with Nancy Von Eye, Creative Arts, 1 p.m., Aug. 24
Basket weaving demo, Fine Arts North, noon, Aug. 25
Black Hills Gold Youth Futurity Show, James Kjerstad Event Center, noon, Aug. 25
GARDEN
Beekeeping, Tom Allen will discuss backyard beekeeping, Horticulture Bldg., 1 p.m., Aug. 23
Conserving water in the garden, Horticulture, 2 p.m., Aug. 23
Making a rain barrel, Horticulture, 3 p.m., Aug. 23
Perennials for color all season, Horticulture, 4 p.m., Aug. 23
Ask a master gardener – Horticulture, 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., Aug. 24
Making wine from backyard fruit, Horticulture, 4 p.m., Aug. 24
Fairy gardens, Horticulture, 2 p.m., Aug. 24
Making art objects for gardens, Horticulture, 3 p.m., Aug. 24
Planting a tree, Horticulture, 1 p.m., Aug. 24
RACES, RODEOS
Aug. 22, Ranch Rodeo Finals, featuring the “Pony Express Ride,” Grandstand, 7 p.m.
Aug. 23, Range Days PRCA Rodeo, Military Appreciation Night, Grandstand, Parachute Flag Presentation by Dana Bowman, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24, Range Days PRCA Rodeo, Casey Tibbs Night, Grandstand, Special Parachute Flag Presentation by SGT 1st Class Dana Bowman & Presentation of Mutton Bustin’ Champion Buckle, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25, PRCA Steer Roping, Grandstand, 9 a.m.
Aug, 25, Range Days PRCA Rodeo, Parachute Flag Presentation by retired Sgt. 1st Class Dana Bowman, Grandstand, 7 p.m.
ANIMALS (selected)
S.D. State Mutton Bustin’ Championship, qualifier, Livestock Show Ring, Soule grass, 4:30 p.m., Aug. 21-23
Team Pig Wrestling, qualifying, south of Soule, 6 p.m., Aug. 21-24
4-H Companion Animal Show, Walter Taylor, 6 p.m., Aug. 21
Black Hills Cattle Dog Challenge, Kjerstad, 6 p.m., Aug. 21
Ranch Rodeo Calcutta, McDonald’s, 6 p.m., Aug. 22
Rapid City Police Department K9 Unit, Soule grass, 2 p.m., Aug. 23
Youth Sheep Show, Kjerstad, 1 p.m., Aug. 24
Youth Goat Show, Kjerstad, 11 a.m., Aug. 24
S.D. State Championship Mutton Bustin’ Finals, Livestock Show Ring, Soule grass, 5 p.m., Aug. 24
Youth Beef Show, Kjerstad, 8:30 a.m., Aug. 25
Central States Fair Angus Show followed by all other breeds show, Kjerstad, 2 p.m. Aug. 25.
Boots and Saddles Playday, Rounds Arena, 8 a.m., Aug. 26