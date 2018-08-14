MUSIC
Coors Tent
Aug. 17, Jacob Johnson, 5 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. - live music; Layla with Twenty One 20, 9 p.m.
Aug. 18, Live music, 5 p.m.; Layla with Twenty One 20, 9 p.m.
Aug. 19, Nick Rottum, 5 p.m.; Layla Twenty One 20, 9 p.m.
Aug. 20, Rock Bottom Boys, 5 p.m.; The Rude Band, 9 p.m.
Aug. 21, Live music, Rock Bottom Boys, 5 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; The Rude Band, 9 p.m.
Aug. 22, Nick Rottom, 5 p.m.; Rock Bottom Boys, 7:30 p.m.; The Rude Band, 9 p.m.
Aug. 23, Karaoke contest, 5 p.m.; Rock Bottom Boys, 7:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 9 p.m.
Aug. 24, Karaoke contest, 5 p.m.; Nick Rottom - Coors Tent, 7:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 9 p.m.
Aug. 25, Karaoke finals, 5 p.m.; Jacob Johnson, 7:30 p.m.; Brandon Jones, 9 p.m.
German Tent
Aug. 17-25, Rick Borger & the Average German Band, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18, South Dakota Brewery Beer Tasting, Bob Grimm Band, 1-4 p.m.
Aug. 19, Wilt Brothers, 1 p.m.
Aug. 25, Bob Grimm Band, 1 p.m.
Grandstand
Aug. 19, Brothers Osborne with Ned LeDoux, 7 p.m.
Aug. 20, Dwight Yoakam with Frankie Ballard, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21, Midland with David Nail, 7 p.m.
McDonald’s Family Stage
Aug. 17, Kevin Phillips, the Rat Pack, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 18, Indigenous People: Sequoia Crosswhite, 5 p.m.; Brandon Sprague, 6 p.m.; Brandis Knutson, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 20, Rock Bottom Boys, 1:30 p.m.; Tiffany Johnson, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 21, Kevin Phillips, the Rat Pack, 1:30 p.m.; The Lonely Rangers, 4 p.m.
Aug. 22, Rock Bottom Boys, 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 23, Rock Bottom Boys, 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.; Tiffany Johnson, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 24, Kevin Philips, the Rat Pack, 3 p.m.; Rock Bottom Boys, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25, Rock Bottom Boys, 10 p.m.
Soule Family Stage
Aug. 20-21, Rock Bottom Boys, 3 p.m.
Aug. 23, Tiffany Johnson, 2 p.m.
Aug. 24, Rock Bottom Boys, 2 p.m.
Aug. 25, Rock Bottom Boys, 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
PERFORMANCES
Hot Shot Dance Camp, dance, McDonald’s Family Stage: 1 p.m., Aug. 18.
Cirque Zuma Zuma, acrobats, McDonald’s: 8 p.m., Aug. 18; 3 and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 19; 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 20; 3 and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 21; and 1:30 p.m., Aug 22. – Soule Family Stage: 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 18; 2 p.m., Aug. 18-21; , 2:15 and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 22.
The Magic of Keith Raymond, magician,McDonald’s: 1:30 p.m., Aug. 24 – Soule: 12:30 p.m., Aug. 19-21, 24; 5 p.m., Aug. 19-21, 23, 25; 3 p.m., Aug. 22; 5:30 p.m., Aug. 22, 24; 2 p.m., Aug. 25.
Tyzen, hypnotist, McDonald’s: 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., Aug. 17-18, Aug. 24-25; 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Aug. 19-23.
On Your Toes Dance Studio, McDonald’s: 5 p.m., Aug 17; 1:30 p.m., Aug. 19 – Soule, 4 p.m., Aug. 17.
S.D. Queens Talent Show, Soule, 12:30 p.m., Aug. 18.
Anneliese the Magnificent with Master Benjamin, McDonald’s: 4 p.m., Aug. 19 – Soule, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 23.
Indigenous People: McDonald’s – Fashion show, 2:30 p.m., Flute session, Storytelling at Tipi’s, 3:30 p.m., and Dance demonstration, 4 p.m., Aug. 18.
Charlie Martin, comedian, McDonald’s: 6:30 p.m., Soule, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 17.
Black Hills in Motion, cloggers, McDonald’s: 6 p.m., Aug. 20; 6:30 p.m., Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25.
KIDS
Cash Scramble (6 and under), sponsored by BankWest, will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 to 24 at the Fine Arts Kiddie Land.
Karaoke/open mic will take place at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18, 19, 24 at the Soule Family Stage and at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18
CRAFTS
Quilting demo, top techniques, Fine Arts North, 2 p.m., Aug. 18-25
Weaving demo, Fine Arts North, noon, Aug. 20
Papercraft techniques: Quick & Easy Cards, Peg Ireland, Creative Arts, 2 p.m., Aug. 21
Papercraft demo, folds, Peg Ireland, Creative Arts, 3 p.m., Aug. 21
Needlework demo, one free kit per person, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 22
Spinning demo, Spin-In, join in with your wheel and spindle, Fine Arts North, noon, Aug. 23
Demo string ink card, black ice technique, basic scrapbooking tips with Nancy Von Eye, Creative Arts, 1 p.m., Aug. 24
Basket weaving demo, Fine Arts North, noon, Aug. 25
Black Hills Gold Youth Futurity Show, James Kjerstad Event Center , noon, Aug. 25
FOOD
Bake sale, Creative Arts, noon, Aug. 18
Culinary Showdown: German chocolate cake, Creative Arts, noon, Aug. 18
GARDEN
Beekeeping, Tom Allen will discuss backyard beekeeping, Horticulture Bldg., 1 p.m., Aug. 23
Conserving water in the garden, Horticulture, 2 p.m., Aug. 23
Making a rain barrel, Horticulture, 3 p.m., Aug. 23
Perennials for color all season, Horticulture, 4 p.m., Aug. 23
Ask a Master Gardener – Horticulture, 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., Aug. 24
Making wine from backyard fruit, Horticulture, 4 p.m., Aug. 24
Fairy gardens, Horticulture, 2 p.m., Aug. 24
Making art objects for gardens, Horticulture, 3 p.m., Aug. 24
Planting a tree, Horticulture, 1 p.m., Aug. 24
RACES, RODEOS
Aug. 17, Supercross Race – WW Grandstand Arena, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18, Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby, Grandstand, 7 p.m.
Aug. 22, Ranch Rodeo Finals, featuring the “Pony Express Ride,” Grandstand, 7 p.m.
Aug. 23, Range Days PRCA Rodeo, Military Appreciation Night, Grandstand, Parachute Flag Presentation by Dana Bowman, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24, Range Days PRCA Rodeo Slack, Grandstand, 9 a.m.
Aug. 24, Range Days PRCA Rodeo, Casey Tibbs Night, Grandstand, Special Parachute Flag Presentation by SGT 1st Class Dana Bowman & Presentation of Mutton Bustin’ Champion Buckle, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25, PRCA Steer Roping, Grandstand, 9 a.m.
Aug, 25, Range Days PRCA Rodeo, Parachute Flag Presentation by retired Sgt. 1st Class Dana Bowman, Grandstand, 7 p.m.
ANIMALS (selected)
Longhorn Livestock Display, Beef Barn, noon, Aug. 18
AQHA Horse Show, Bray Arena and James Kjerstad Event Center, 8 a.m., Aug. 18-19
World Qualifying Longhorn Show, Livestock Show Ring, Soule grass, 9 a.m., Aug. 19
Black Hills Cattle Dog Challenge, Kjerstad, 8 a.m., Aug. 20
4-H Dog Skillathon, Walter Taylor 4-H Bldg. 4-8 p.m., Aug. 20
Poultry, Waterfowl & Rare Bird Show, Poultry Bldg., 9 a.m., Aug. 20
S.D. State Mutton Bustin’ Championship, qualifier, Livestock Show Ring, Soule grass, 4:30 p.m., Aug. 20-23
Team Pig Wrestling, qualifying, south of Soule, 6 p.m., Aug. 20-24
4-H Companion Animal Show, Walter Taylor, 6 p.m., Aug. 21
Black Hills Cattle Dog Challenge, Kjerstad, 6 p.m., Aug. 21
Ranch Rodeo Calcutta, McDonald’s, 6 p.m., Aug. 22
Rapid City Police Department K9 Unit, Soule grass, 2 p.m., Aug. 23
Youth Sheep Show, Kjerstad, 1 p.m., Aug. 24
Youth Goat Show, Kjerstad, 11 a.m., Aug. 24
S.D. State Championship Mutton Bustin’ Finals, Livestock Show Ring, Soule grass, 5 p.m., Aug. 24
Youth Beef Show, Kjerstad, 8:30 a.m., Aug. 25
Central States Fair Angus Show followed by all other breeds show, Kjerstad, 2 p.m. Aug. 25.
Boots and Saddles Playday, Rounds Arena, 8 a.m., Aug. 26