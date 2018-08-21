Mount Rushmore barbershop
The Shrine of Democracy Barbershop Chorus along with chorus groups from around the region will perform at Mount Rushmore National Memorial from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 25. The 39th Annual Harmony Happening in the Hills features guest director Jim Clark. Free. Standard parking fees apply.
Cirque Italia spectacular
Cirque Italia will present “Aquatic Spectacular” under a swirling big top in the Rushmore Mall parking lot Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. Aquatic Spectacular came together under creator Manuel Rebecchi with production management by Chanté DeMoustes. The two-hour show features water fountains, jet-skis, pirates and more. Shows will be held Aug. 30-31, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1-2: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.; and Sept 3: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The box office opens Aug. 28. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on non-show days and until 9 p.m. on show days. Tickets also can be purchased at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling (941) 704-8572.
"Ride A Horse, Feed A Cowboy"
Country artist Paul Bogart will perform at the “Ride A Horse, Feed A Cowboy” benefit in Hulett, Wyo, on Aug. 25. The annual event raises money for those in need and this year supports Becky Tinsley, who has breast cancer. The rodeo begins at 1 p.m., followed by a barbecue and auction at 5 p.m., with Bogart at 8 p.m. The rodeo feature ranch bronc riding, saddle broncs, barebacks and bulls.
Hot Air Balloon Festival
The Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival takes place Aug. 25-26 in Hot Springs. Watch the balloons launch at dawn from the Hot Springs Airport. Enjoy the "Night Glow" at dusk (7:30 p.m.) on Aug. 25. Events include sidewalk sales, BOGO sale at Evans Plunge, hot air balloon demonstration at the Mammoth Site, 9-11 a.m.; kids inflatables at Centennial Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; art walk downtown, live outdoor music, plein air artists, car show, and a Full Moon Dance Party, 5 p.m. to midnight.
Barbecue, beer and wine
Good food, drinks and live music will be available Aug. 24-25 at the Hill City Wine, Brew and Barbecue. Mingle with some of the most competitive barbecue teams in the region as they prepare entries for various divisions or serve up some fare for the People's Choice competition. Purchase your beer, wine glass and people's choice tokens at the event booth. Food vendors selling barbecue also will be available. For a schedule of events, visit www.hillcitywinebrewandbbq.com
History on the Lawn – Water Wars
During the drought of the 1930s, a dispute arose between a cattle rancher and sheep herder over a shrinking stock pond near Belle Fourche. A hole got cut in the dam, and some sheep men tied the cattle rancher’s hired hand behind his horse. Someone spooked the horse, and it galloped off, dragging the man over cactus, sage and rocks for more than half a mile. Local historian Wayne Gilbert will speak about the incident, the criminal proceedings and civil lawsuits that followed. Hear him at noon Aug. 24 at the Historic Adams House in Deadwood.