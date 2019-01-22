‘Thunder From Down Under’ returning to area
The male-dancer show from Australia “Thunder From Down Under” will return to the Deadwood Mountain Grand at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9.
The group recently performed in Deadwood in November 2017.
To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com, call 877-907-GRAND or go to the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office.
‘Happy Together’ tour set for Deadwood
The “Happy Together” Tour, featuring six top bands from the 1960s and 70s, will arrive in the Deadwood Mountain Grand at 7 p.m. Aug. 25.
The tour, now in its 10th year, features The Turtles, former Three Dog Night member Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, the Classics IV and The Cowsills.
Tickets for the show are now on sale at ticketmaster.com, by calling 877-907-GRAND or at the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office.
‘Family Series’ to feature Dream Warriors
Three Dream Warriors artists and educators will be featured in the next installment of the “Family Series” at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The scheduled artists are: Frank Waln, Sicangu Lakota hip-hop artist; Lyla June, of Navajo and Cheyenne lineage, is a public speaker, poet, hip-hop artist and singer-songwriter; and Tanaya Wilder, of the Southern Ute, Duckwater Shoshone and Pyramid Lake Paiute nations, who is a spoken-word poet, educator and motivational speaker. Cost to attend is $8; tickets can be purchased at performingartsrc.org/family-series/.
Turning T-shirts into into other items
The Rapid City Public Library’s downtown branch will host a workshop on converting old T-shirts into other items from 3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 25.
Attendees will learn how to make items such as bags and rugs out of old T-shirts they bring or ones available at the library.
For more information, go to rapidcitylibrary.org.
Dreams are topic of next Geek Speak
Dreams will be the focus of the next Geek Speak lecture at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
Tracy Hunt and Chelsey Groseclose, BHSU mental health counselors, will present the lecture, which will focus on ways to start lucid dreaming in order to get better sleep.
“Instead of running away from something that is chasing you and scaring you, you can stop and you gain lucidity. A lot of times people find that if they face a monster in their dream the monster will suddenly turn friendly, it can help you heal,” Hunt said in a press release.
The seminar will take place at 4 p.m. Jan. 25 in room 110 in Jonas Hall. Admission is free.