Commodores in Deadwood
Legends and icons for over 50 years with 70 million albums sold and seven No. 1 hits, The Commodores will bring their catalog of hits to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center on Sept. 9. Largely considered one of the greatest Motown and R&B/Funk artists, The Commodores had hits like “Brick House,” “Three Times A Lady,” “Easy,” “Nightshift,” “Still,” “Sail On,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up),” and “Just To Be Close To You.” Tickets start at $59 and are on sale at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store – or at ticketmaster.com.
Sturgis Mustang Rally
The annual Sturgis Mustang Rally is a weeklong rally, Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, packed with racing, cruises, a car show and fun events. Racing events include autocross, drag racing, barrel racing and rodeo. Take a BFGoodrich Driving Class and learn how to increase your skills. Most of the events take place at the ThunderDome and are open only to SMR registered participants. The Show & Shine and parade are open to the public.
Studebaker car show
A free Studebaker and Packard car and truck show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2, at Sixth Street and Mount Rushmore Road in Custer. Included will be both stock and modified models. Visitors and participants can vote for their favorite car or truck. The owners receiving the highest tallies will be awarded trophies at a banquet that evening. For more, 605-431-4502 or www.dakotastudebaker.com.
Mount Rushmore Rodeo
Mount Rushmore Resort at Palmer Gulch in Hill City will be home to the second year of the Mount Rushmore Rodeo at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. Produced by LKC Rodeo Productions, events include bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, team roping, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ for kids.
Crazy Horse night blast
The second traditional night blast of the year at Crazy Horse Memorial near Custer will be held Sept. 6. The blast honors the dual anniversaries of the 1877 death of Crazy Horse and of the 1908 birth of sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski. After 5 p.m. that day, entrance can be gained with a donation of three cans of food per person for the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive. Because the night blasts are among the memorial’s most popular events, the public is advised to arrive early.
‘Aquatic Spectacular’
Cirque Italia will present “Aquatic Spectacular” under a swirling big top in the Rushmore Mall parking lot Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. Aquatic Spectacular came together under creator Manuel Rebecchi with production management by Chanté DeMoustes. The two-hour show features water fountains, jet-skis, pirates and more. Shows will be held Aug. 30-31, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1-2: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.; and Sept 3: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The box office opens Aug. 28. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on non-show days and until 9 p.m. on show days. Tickets also can be purchased at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling (941) 704-8572.