Try 1 month for 99¢

Cooperation will be the theme of the next installment in the free STEAM Café series.

“Despite Our Nature: Incentivizing Cooperation” will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Hay Camp Brewing Company, 601 Kansas City St. in Rapid City, according to a news release.

Saurav Kumar Dubey, assistant professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, will give the presentation.

There will be a food truck and beverages available for purchase during the presentation.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags