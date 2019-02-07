Cooperation will be the theme of the next installment in the free STEAM Café series.
“Despite Our Nature: Incentivizing Cooperation” will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Hay Camp Brewing Company, 601 Kansas City St. in Rapid City, according to a news release.
Saurav Kumar Dubey, assistant professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, will give the presentation.
There will be a food truck and beverages available for purchase during the presentation.