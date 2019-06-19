Being a child of the 1980s, I remember in 1984 when former President Ronald Reagan declared July “National Ice Cream Month.” According to his proclamation, the month is to be observed “with appropriate ceremonies and activities.” As a child, this requested civic duty was easy to perform with fervor and delight. Rapid City Public Library has many events in July to evoke similar enthusiasm, whether it is through summer reading activities, interactive craft and science days, or live musical and theatrical experiences.
I Spy with my little eye. Our space-themed Summer Reading events continue with a new Super Space I Spy game beginning Monday, July 1. Find objects throughout the library with provided clues and answer the eternal question, what am I? Our first clue finds you searching for a fun astronaut treat that will only melt in your mouth. Even astronauts in space need ice cream.
Explore summer with more ease and serenity during Gentle Chair Yoga from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Mondays, July 1 and July 15. Teachers from Sol Yoga Collective will guide you in a safe and encouraging atmosphere. Find your best life and live with intention.
Keep your eyes on the sky for World UFO Day during our Earthlings, We Mean You No Harm event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2. Beam over to the library for an otherworldly experience and build an alien observatory. Make alien oobleck gooey goop, fashion your own alien headgear and meet our alien-automated drone.
Afraid you still may not make contact with aliens? Stay and watch the classic 1977 science fiction film, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 2. This legendary film used the Devils Tower formation as a plot element and location for its climactic scenes.
Experience Harry and the Potters performing lo-fi indie rock during their high-energy live concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in the Memorial Park Bandshell. Stay in the park after the concert for Rapid City’s Fourth of July fireworks at dusk. Since 2002, brothers, Joe and Paul DeGeorge, have played wizard rock in over 800 shows all over the world.
Get ready for an alternative rock fusion experience when The Cody Blackbird Band performs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Cody Blackbird and the band are six-time combined Native American Music Award winning artists. Their upcoming album, “Who We Are,” is produced by Kenny Lee Lewis of the Steve Miller Band. Blackbird’s voice ranges from the subtle intimacies of heartfelt poetry, to the rough-edged sound of an experienced classic blues-rock powerhouse.
Finally, children can travel to the moon and beyond during an interactive theatre experience with the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11. Traveling Lantern performs regularly for New York Public Library, New York Public Schools and the National Theatre in Washington D.C.
Be a kid again or bring your children to Rapid City Public Library and find what you desire.