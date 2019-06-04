When most people first hear about Custer's annual air guitar competition, Chris Pelczarski said they aren't sure if it's real.
His response: "Yep, it's super real."
Air guitar is when someone pretends they're playing a real guitar — usually with some dance moves thrown in, preferably accompanied by lip syncing or a rock star facial expression. For some, it's a hobby. For others, it's much more.
"There's a group of people who take it really seriously," Pelczarski said. "That's what makes it so much fun."
Custer Air Guitar's event will host some of those people on June 8 at the Custer Beacon. The junior competition starts at 4 p.m., and the adult competition starts at 8 p.m. It is $15 to enter, and registration forms are available at custerbeacon.com.
It is free to attend, but people can make donations. Half of the proceeds will go to support Girls Rock Camp Custer, and the other half will go toward keeping music free at the Custer Beacon.
"We have a lot of concerts, and we like to keep as many as we can free," Pelczarski said.
Pelczarski, one of the Custer Air Guitar event organizers, said it all started about six years ago when he and his girlfriend watched "Air Guitar Nation." That film, a 2006 documentary about the first U.S. Air Guitar Championships, inspired them to have an air guitar party at their house. The first year, Pelczarski said, four or five people came and "just kind of goofed around."
After a few years, there were 50 people. Last year, he said 250 people attended.
"I’m amazed at how much it’s grown. We’re definitely looking forward to a big year with it," Pelczarski said.
Along the way, Pelczarski paid the licensing fee to become part of the official U.S. Air Guitar circuit. This will be Custer's third year as an official competition host under U.S. Air Guitar. That means the winner is qualified to compete in the Wild Card Championships in August.
The top 5 performers from there will advance to the National Finals in Nashville, Tenn. The winner of the National Finals will represent the U.S. at the Air Guitar World Championships, held each year in Oulu, Finland.
While there are a couple of smaller Midwestern cities hosting official U.S. Air Guitar competitions, like Des Moines, Iowa (population approximately 217,521); and Lawrence, Kan. (pop. 96,892), most of the host cities are major metropolitan areas — New York City, San Francisco, Houston, Denver, Chicago, Boston.
Custer, the Southern Hills community of about 1,900 people, is by far the smallest host city listed on the U.S. Air Guitar's website, usairguitar.com/2019-events.
Pelczarski said he's thrilled at how the community has embraced the event, however unlikely it may have seemed at the start. He likened it to the Burning Beetle festival, a similarly quirky Custer event where people march with torches and burn a beetle in effigy — a catharsis against the mountain pine beetle epidemic that ravaged much of the Black Hills National Forest.
But, ultimately, the air guitar competition is centered around community, Pelczarski said. The world event started in 1996 as a way to promote world peace, because, according to airguitarworldchampionships.com, "wars would end, climate change stop and all bad things disappear, if all the people in the world played the Air Guitar.”
Pelczarski said almost everyone has tried to play air guitar, or seen someone else do it. And everyone loves good music.
"It’s just a really universal thing that can unite a community," he said. "When people have fun together in a community, suddenly those differences that seemed like a big deal seem less like a big deal."
That ties into the vision Pelczarski said he and The Custer Beacon's owners and general manager have for the new event space. The venue opened with a concert on May 18, and has a schedule jam-packed with musical and community events throughout the summer.
Along with the music venue, The Custer Beacon features a green space and a restaurant, The Canteen.
Pelczarski, creative events manager for the Beacon, said he, general manager Jason Deuhr and owners Julie Oswald, Charley Neff and Louis Umbarger, envision a space that brings everyone together. From farmers markets to car shows, and, of course, air guitar competitions, Pelczarski said the mission of the Custer Beacon is to become the town's home stage.
They hope that means partnerships with other organizations for events and fundraisers — similar to how the Custer Arts Council and Lost Cabin Beer Co. are helping to sponsor this year's Custer Air Guitar.
"We want it to be a community space," he said.
On June 8, Pelczarski said there can be up to 20 performers, and there are still some spots open. People can register the day of the event (if spots are still available), but he urged people to sign up in advance so they can receive information prior to the event.
He said there will be songs and costumes available for people who make a spontaneous decision to compete. Performers are allowed 1 minute on stage to wow the crowd and the five judges.
Performers are judged on technical merit, stage presence and "airness," which Pelczarski said is the most important. While difficult to define, airness, he said, is an intangible quality that sets performers apart, and helps them transcend simply mimicking a guitar player.
"It's just what makes your performance sparkle," he said. "If you have airness, technical merit is still important, but it’s somehow less important."
When done well, Pelczarski said air guitar can be its own art form. The U.S. Air Guitar National Finals, he said, show people competing at a high level. Many have their own stage names and personas, elaborate costumes, and plenty of airness to go around.
"It’s like performance art," Pelczarski said. "It’s really magical, weird and fun."