Summer’s long-awaited arrival is a day to celebrate, and Make Music Black Hills does exactly that.
Dozens of musicians, singers and dancers will join in the fourth annual Make Music Black Hills on Friday, June 21, the first official day of summer and the summer solstice. A marching band, a cappella groups, acoustic music, a ukulele orchestra, a harpist and a recorder quartet will present free performances all for the love of music.
Make Music Black Hills is part of the international Make Music Day movement. More than 800 communities worldwide herald the summer solstice with performances of live music and song.
Indoor and outdoor locations in Rapid City, Custer, Hill City and Deadwood will become concert venues as Make Music Black Hills showcases local talent of all ages and abilities. Enjoy music from morning until evening on the longest day of the year.
Rapid City:
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Folk and world music by the Carrie Bartsch and Greg Howard Duo, Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St.
11 a.m. to noon – Children’s, Americana, roots, world, blues and original music by singer-songwriter Linda Boyle, Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St.
11 a.m. to noon – Academy of Dance Arts, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Folk and indie rock by Von Varagon Society, Batchelder’s Studios of the Arts, 2821 Plant St.
Noon to 1 p.m. – A capella barbershop group Dynamix performs pop and gospel music, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
Noon to 1 p.m. – Baroque, renaissance, classical/romantic, ragtime and solo guitar arrangements of standards from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s by John Sowden, Hay Camp Brewing Co. Commons, 601 Kansas City St.
Noon to 1 p.m. – Folk and world music by the Carrie Bartsch and Greg Howard Duo, Presidents Statues Downtown, 512 Main St.
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Children’s, Americana, roots, world, blues and original music by singer-songwriter Linda Boyle, Presidents Statues Downtown, 512 Main St.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Keith Sherburn performs indie folk and original, Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Ukelele strummers of infinity play classic American pop songs, country and rock from the 1920s to the present, plus Hawaiian music, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Pop and favorite standards by the Rapid City Ranger Band marching band, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Ukelele strummers of infinity play classic American pop songs, country and rock from the 1920s to the present, plus Hawaiian music, Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St.
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Classical music performed by Russian concert pianist Mila Belakova and her piano students, Batchelder’s Studios of the Arts, 2821 Plant St.
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Baroque, renaissance, classical/romantic, ragtime and solo guitar arrangements of standards from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s by John Sowden, Hay Camp Brewing Co. Commons, 601 Kansas City St.
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Folk and world music by the Carrie Bartsch and Greg Howard Duo, Hay Camp Bandstand, 601 Kansas City St.
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Blues, pop and jazz guitar music by James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Classical, modern and show tunes by teen harpist Joelle Simpson, Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St.
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – The Walfish Duo performs classical solo and duet music for violin and viola, Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St.
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Black Hills Ukelele Orchestra, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. – Classical, modern and show tunes by teen harpist Joelle Simpson, Batchelder’s Studios of the Arts, 2821 Plant St.
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dakota Choral Union four-part mixed chorus performs The Sprig of Thyme, a collection of English folk songs arranged by British composer John Rutter, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Going for Baroque recorder quartet performs music from medieval and renaissance to modern eras, Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St.
5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Country, indie folk and indie rock by Karpo and Mairose, Hay Camp Bandstand, 601 Kansas City St.
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Children’s Americana, roots, world, blues and original music by singer-songwriter Linda Boyle, Hay Camp Brewing Co. Commons, 601 Kansas City St.
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Sing along or dance to a genre-defying fusion of classic rock, funky blues, country twang and reggae by Startz and Endz, Batchelder’s Studios of the Arts, 2821 Plant St.
6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. – Secular and sacred music from the 1940s to the present by women’s ensemble Bella Voce, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Folk and indie rock by Von Varagon Society, Hay Camp Bandstand, 601 Kansas City St.
7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Josh Simpson plays cover music and original rock, jazz and metal, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Black Hills Showcase Chorus, a Sweet Adelines International Chorus of women’s four-part a cappella music, Hay Camp Bandstand, 601 Kansas City St.
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Blues, pop and jazz guitar music by James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, Main Street Square, 512 Main St.
Custer:
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Covington Road plays pop, country, folk and love songs, The Custer Beacon, 351 Washington St.
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Kim and the Cue Balls perform fun music — old-time rock and roll, classic country and classic rock, The Custer Beacon, 351 Washington St.
Deadwood:
5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Bruce and Sylvia Douglas perform tunes from the 1950s to the 1970s, plus original music, Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort/FLYT Nightclub, 360 Main St.
10 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Sing along or dance to a genre-defying fusion of classic rock, funky blues, country twang and reggae by Startz and Endz, Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort/FLYT Nightclub, 360 Main St.
Hill City:
11 a.m. to noon – Classical, modern and show tunes by teen harpist Joelle Simpson, insideout, 150 Poplar St. by Tracy Park and the Mickelson Trailhead
Make Music Black Hills is sponsored by the Allied Arts as part of its mission to inspire everyone to participate and invest in the arts. For more information, go to makemusicday.org/black-hills/.