DEADWOOD | The Deadwood Mountain Grand recently received recognition from two organizations.
According to a press release, the Mountain Grand has been nominated for Venue of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards. The Rocky Mountain region for the award includes venues in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
“We couldn’t be happier to be nominated for ‘Venue of the Year’ by the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards,” DMG General Manager Susan Kightlinger said in a press release. “We are ardent supporters of regional artists and of country music in general. To be nominated by the folks we try to champion on a daily basis makes us feel like we’re doing things right.”
Other nominees for Venue of the Year are Warehouse 2565 in Grand Junction, Colorado; Grizzly Rose in Denver; Club Rodeo in Wichita, Kansas; The Dirty Bourbon in Albuquerque, New Mexico; The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nominees are determined by surveys from artists, music executives, touring professionals in the region and others. Venues’ criteria for nomination includes their support for country music, support of Rocky Mountain Country Music artists, and customer experience.
The winner will be announced Sunday, Jan. 13, in Greeley, Colorado.
The DMG also recently received two awards from the American Automobile Association. It was bestowed the AAA Inspector’s Best Awards for “Best of Scenic View” and “Best of Housekeeping.”
Inspectors for the AAA travel company rate thousands of facilities annually.
“I’ve always known our views are by far the best in Deadwood,” Caulfield said. “But what I’m most proud of is the ‘Best of Housekeeping’ award. That is a true testament to our staff and the commitment to provide the absolute best travel experience for our customer.”