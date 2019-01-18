The Deadwood Mountain Grand received the award for Venue of the Year from the third annual Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards on Jan. 14 in Greeley, Colorado.
According to a news release, criteria used to determine the award’s winner include customer experience and support of Rocky Mountain Country Music artists in particular and country music in the region in general. The field of nominees is created by surveys from bands, artists and former RMCMA awards-show presenters, as well as weighted votes from musicians, radio programmers, music executives, publicists and other professionals.
The Deadwood Mountain Grand hosted more than 50 concerts last year.
Other nominees for the award were Warehouse 2565 in Grand Junction, Colorado; the Grizzly Rose in Denver; Club Rodeo in Wichita, Kansas; the Dirty Bourbon in Albuquerque; the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and the Bourbon Theater in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“We couldn’t be happier to not only be nominated, but the fact we won is such an honor,” Deadwood Mountain Grand General Manager Susan Kightlinger said in the news release. “It’s truly a testament to our ownership group for their commitment to up and coming artists, and to country music in general.”
The Rocky Mountain region includes seven states: South Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Utah and New Mexico.