“Defining a Galaxy: Celebrating 30 Years of Roleplaying in a Galaxy Far, Far Away” by Bill Slavicsek
The year, 1987. Star Wars is a fading property. It has been four years since the last movie. The cartoons ended the year before; the action figure line was discontinued that year, as well. Into this uncertain void, West End Games releases the Star Wars Roleplaying Game, and the galaxy is never the same.
You have free articles remaining.
In this entertaining read, Bill Slavicsek documents his time working on the Star Wars RPGs under two of the three companies to have published versions of the game. A major part of this novel details how material for the RPGs eventually became canon. Game writers had to use their imagination and creativity to fill in details of the Star Wars galaxy. When the Expanded Universe novels launched, writers were given RPG material to use as sources.