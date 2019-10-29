{{featured_button_text}}
Diamond Rio's Oct. 27 concert in Deadwood was postponed due to weather.

Diamond Rio's concert that was scheduled for Oct. 27 has been postponed, according to a news release from the Deadwood Mountain Grand. 

A new date will be announced soon. 

The band was traveling from the Salt Lake City area where portions of Interstate 80 were closed because of inclement weather.

Deadwood Mountain Grand said all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Refunds are available through the original ticketing outlet. If tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster, contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. If tickets were purchased through Deadwood Mountain Grand, call 605-559-1188.

