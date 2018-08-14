Subscribe for 33¢ / day
'The Rise and Fall of Dinosaurs'

"The Rise and Fall of Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World" by Steve Brusatte

It is a truth universally acknowledged that dinosaurs are cool, and Steve Brusatte is here to tell you exactly why. Did you know the long-necked sauropod dinosaurs probably weighed more than a Boeing 757? Did you know a tyrannosaurus Rex’s bite exerted about 3,000 pounds of pressure—per tooth?

Brusatte delves into how dinosaurs evolved to be such powerful creatures. How they rose from second-class citizens of the Earth to powerhouses that dominated all lands; and how they were wiped out (almost) entirely within just a few centuries.

If you want to read about Earth’s most intriguing creatures, please check the Rapid City Public Library's Overdrive collection for the ebook.

