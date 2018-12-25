ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE — Ellsworth Air Force Base was the recipient of the 2019 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence for Air Force Global Strike Command. Ellsworth AFB will move on to compete for the award at the Air Force level.
“The men and women of Ellsworth Air Force Base are proud to have won the 2019 Installation Excellence Award from Air Force Global Strike Command, as it reflects directly on their hard work and dedication to our mission of providing airpower — anytime and anywhere,” said Col. John Edwards, the 28th Bomb Wing commander.
Former President Ronald Reagan established this award in 1985 to recognize the outstanding efforts of the professionals who operate and maintain Defense Department installations and to encourage commanders to create an environment that promotes innovative and creative ways of enhancing base-level services, facilities, and quality of life.
“We look forward to representing Air Force Global Strike Command at the Air Force level where we will compete with several others bases, and if we win, will represent the Air Force for the commander in chief’s award across the Department of Defense,” Edwards said.