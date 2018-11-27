ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base recently sent care packages with much-needed supplies to Tyndall AFB, Florida, in an effort to assist in the hurricane recovery and reconstruction efforts.
Ten boxes — filled with an estimated 200 pounds of essential items such as toiletries, shoe insoles and non-perishable snacks — were packaged and shipped out Nov. 13 by the Air Force Sergeants Association, Chapter 951.
The idea to build care packages was brought up by Senior Airman Lionel Gittens, a 28th Maintenance Squadron weapons loader, as part of an Airman Leadership School community-involvement project.
“The way he took this relief effort to the Top 3 and all the supplies he was able to get is amazing,” said Master Sgt. Abigail Philbrick, a Samuel O. Turner Airmen Leadership School professional military-education instructor, adding that it was a good example of airmanship. “It’s not just airman to airman; it’s taking care of people.”
Gittens echoed that same sentiment, stating that the concept of airmanship is not just the responsibility of airmen, but something that should be instilled in everyone.
While putting the care package together, Gittens tried to put himself in the shoes of those in need. He asked himself what he’d find crucial.
“I hope they can feel there are others who are willing to reach out,” Gittens said. “I want them to see that there was someone … who wanted to help.”
With the care package soon to arrive at Tyndall AFB, Philbrick hopes it inspires others to help those who are enduring trying times.
“One thing that I hope airmen realize … is that it doesn’t have to be a million dollars that is donated,” Philbrick said. “Every person can provide a little piece of the overall pie that can make those life changing effects.”