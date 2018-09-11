ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE | Every day, members across the Air Force make history. With tasks both at home and overseas, the work they do is an important step into the future.
Yet in the midst of historic firsts, records set and broken, and even tragedies, one might wonder: who keeps record of these significant events?
This is where historians like the 28th Bomb Wing’s John Moyes come in.
“No day is ever really the same being a historian,” Moyes said. “I chronicle and archive all of the things our wing does, helping the commander make some important decisions, even trying to dig up old records when someone calls asking about a loved one that was stationed here.”
Moyes’s journey to Ellsworth didn’t start with his own military service, but with his family’s long history. His paternal grandfather fought in World War I, and his maternal grandfather was a Frogman in the Navy, similar to today’s Navy Seals. His uncle, Barney, a career Marine during World War II and the Korean War, eventually retired as a command sergeant major, but returned to the service as an advisor in Vietnam. Moyes’s dad served in the Army during the Occupation of Korea and his younger brother is currently a captain in the Army Reserve as a detachment commander, certified combat medic and licensed nurse practitioner.
“Being a young kid and being told stories of my grandpas and my uncle Barney, it had to have affected me,” Moyes said. “When it came time to sign the papers, the family history came along with me but I wasn’t thinking ‘I’m doing this for you guys.’ I didn’t understand at the time that it was a tradition — it wasn’t until I had a few of those ‘a-ha’ moments in my career that I really began to understand.”
Moyes enlisted in the Air Force in Chicago. He had signed an open mechanical contract, so when he went to basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he needed to decide on the career field he wanted.
“I started looking at the list of jobs and thought, ‘I don’t want to do any of these’,” Moyes said, laughing as he thought back. “But I was going to do the job no matter what. Then I saw there was a tech school at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver for munitions-systems specialists — an AMMO troop. I ended up picking it because it was in Denver, and I had lived there and loved it.”
After graduating from basic training and technical school, Moyes made his way to his first duty station — Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England. On Sept. 2, 1990, Moyes deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, doing conventional maintenance and testing laser-guidance heads for various guided-bomb units.
The Gulf War ended in February 1991. After returning to Lakenheath in March 1991, Moyes continued his career there in between a few temporary duty assignments and a deployment to Turkey with Operation Provide Comfort. Once his time overseas was complete, he was sent to Luke AFB in Arizona, where volunteered for another tour to Saudi Arabia.
After his second and final tour in Saudi Arabia, it was time for Moyes to separate from the Air Force and move back to civilian life.
“In 1993, I got out, came home and I didn’t do anything for three months,” he said. “I ended up working for a buddy of mine for a while after that. I also ended up meeting the woman who would eventually be my wife.”
After being home for a while, Moyes went back to school to get his bachelor’s degree (and later his master’s degree) and taught high-school social studies and history. But he still thought there might be more.
“I had talked to a guy at [Mountain Home AFB in Idaho] who was going to hire me on as a historian, but couldn’t at the time,” Moyes said. “But he still kept in touch with me and fed me information on when to apply for certain jobs and I was always No. 2 or 3. I eventually found my ‘in’ through an internship at [Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio].”
During his internship, Moyes learned the essentials and basics of being an Air Force historian. Through various training, education opportunities and tremendous mentoring, he was given his first base: Ellsworth AFB.
“I got to the base on Jan. 2, 2015,” he said. “I remember my wife telling me that I deserve to be happy, and I couldn’t remember anyone ever saying that to me before. Being an Air Force historian makes me happy because I get to work with history all day. I’m a history geek and a nerd, so this job is a dream.”