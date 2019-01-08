Arts and Scraps Workshop planned in Deadwood
An Arts and Scraps Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 at the Days of ’76 Museum in Deadwood.
Students in grades kindergarten through six are welcome to create art out of leftovers. Refreshments will be available.
Cost is $6 for members of the museum and $11 for non-members, according to a news release.
Call 722-4800 for more information.
Auditions set for ‘The Humans’
Auditions for the Gold Camp production of “The Humans” will take place Saturday, Jan. 12, and Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead, a press release said.
The Jan. 12 auditions will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Jan. 15 auditions will go from 6-8 p.m.
Auditions will be held for six roles: four women ages 25-27 and two men ages 30-60. Rehearsals will begin Feb. 4, with performances planned for March 29-31. Scripts are available at the Opera House office.
According to the Internet Broadway Database’s website, the Broadway production of “The Humans” won four 2016 Tony Awards, including best play.
For more information, call the Opera House at 584-2067 or director Rob Andreson at 251-7428.
Submissions requested for JazzFest
Musicians seeking to perform on the second stage at this year’s JazzFest in Sioux Falls can submit press kits for consideration through Feb. 15, a press release said.
“The jazz & blues genres have created the foundation of music as we know it in the United States,” Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Event Manager Ashley Meiners said in the press release. “Supplying multiple stages at JazzFest allows us to share and celebrate the evolution of music that our local and regional artists are creating. We are anxiously welcoming all local and regional artists to submit materials to celebrate with us this July.”
Submissions should include audio samples and can be emailed to ashley@sfjb.org with the subject line of “JazzFest 2019 — 2nd Stage Submissions.” Those wanting to mail press kits can send them to: JazzFest 2019 — 2nd Stage Submissions, c/o Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues, 301 S. Main Avenue, P.O. Box 1285, Sioux Falls, SD 57101.
The lineup of performers will be announced in April. JazzFest will run July 19-20 at Yankton Trail Park.
GAB Fest seeking author, vender applications
The Great American Book Festival is accepting reservations for spaces for local authors and vendors.
According to a news release, authors and vendors can get more information by going to gabfest.info.
The Festival will take place May 10-11 in downtown Rapid City.