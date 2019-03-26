Those who like jokes and the outdoors can get both during Outdoor Campus West’s April Fools Un-Nature Hike.
This annual hike, set for March 30 at 4130 Adventure Trail in Rapid City, lets visitors hike the campus' outdoor trail while solving riddles along the way. Stations are posted along the trail where visitors will be given clues — written or in pictures — and try to solve the puzzle.
The event is the campus’ way of celebrating April Fools’ Day, according to Outdoor Campus West Director Chad Tussing.
“It’s a fun way to celebrate the holiday, and to explore our trails and our campus,” he said.
This year’s event will have new and creative clues to help participants solve the riddles. Maps and a list of items will be available for participants. There will also be giveaways throughout the day.
“It’s fun for the whole family. It's a great excuse to go out and explore the trails and just have fun doing it,” he said.
The April Fools Un-Nature Hike will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 394-2310 or email TOCWest@state.sd.us.