It promises to be paws-itively cute in the Rapid City area this weekend.
Bear Country U.S.A. is hosting its annual CubFest from April 6-7. This event draws hundreds of people every year — some who wait in line for hours — to get a glimpse of the baby bears. This is the one time of year where visitors are allowed to touch, pet, and take photos with the cubs while they are small enough. Bear Country staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the animals.
“The biggest draw is always the bear cubs. That's the whole point of doing CubFest. It’s a special event only held one weekend a year, and people love coming to see them,” said Guest Services Director Shaunda Gednalske.
In addition to the cuddly creatures, there will be a variety of family-friendly activities for visitors to participate in, including a jumping castle, an obstacle course, and face painting. Nugget the Rapid City Rush mascot will be there on Saturday, and Wildland Fire Prevention and Smokey Bear also will be present. All activities are included in the admission price.
Weather permitting, the drive-thru portion of the park will be open so visitors can drive through the park and see the other animals.
“The baby bears will be under the big, white tent, so visitors will get to drive through the park, then do the walk-through portion where all the smaller species are, then come see the bears,” Gednalske said.
Gates open at 10 a.m. both days and events run until 4 p.m. Admission is $18 per person; children age 4 and under are admitted free. For more information, call 343-2290 or go to www.bearcountryusa.com.