HOT SPRINGS | Dozens of colorful hot air balloons will fill up the sky for the fourth annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival Aug. 24-25, hosted by the Hot Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s festival includes music, food, games, a 5K, 10K-2A walk, entertainment, hot air balloon rides and activities for all ages. Around 20 balloons are expected to be on display. This is the third year the chamber has hosted the event, and event organizers anticipate nearly 2,000 attendees.
The inspiration for the festival came after Petra Wilson of Western Horizons Hot Air Balloons came up with the idea to draw community interest. The first festival was promoted through word-of-mouth and social media, drawing roughly 80 attendees and featured three balloons. Wilson reached out to the chamber and with their help, the event was put on for a second year. Executive Director Olivia Means said that while the chamber is the official host of the event, Wilson will always be an integral part of the festival.
“Without her, there would be no festival, so we want to make sure that she is always involved,” she said.
Balloon-themed events and activities will take place Friday at Centennial Park in Hot Springs. The balloons launch early Saturday and Sunday morning at dawn at the Hot Springs Municipal Airport weather permitting. Means asks that attendees arrive early in order to secure a place to sit.
“We tell people to get here around 5 a.m. to get parked and find a spot to watch the balloons. We do have bleacher seats, but those fill up fast,” she said.
Means recommends that people bring a light jacket due to the early morning chilly temperatures. She also recommends bug spray, as the airport is in close proximity to Angostura State Recreation Area. There will be vendors on site selling breakfast and drinks. Means also encourages use of cameras or smartphones and to share photos on social media using the hashtag #FallRiverBalloonFest.
After the balloon launch, many area businesses will host events including a Walk-In Balloon at The Mammoth Site, the Kid Zone in Centennial Park, and live music at various locations throughout Hot Springs. Nugget the Rapid City Rush mascot will be on hand to meet fans at Centennial Park, and several downtown businesses will be participating in the Art Walk & Chalk. All events are free and open to the public. There will also be vendors on hand to purchase, food, drinks, and merchandise.
“The objective is to make this event affordable for families to come. If they're not paying entry fees, then they are free to spend a bit of money in our town buying food and souvenirs.” she said.
Hot Air Balloon rides will be available to purchase through Black Hills Balloons. Rides must be purchased prior to the event. Rides for Sunday are sold out and Saturday is filling up quickly. Visit their website for information.
Saturday’s events will wind down with a Night Glow at 7 p.m. at the airport, weather permitting. Balloons will be set up at sunset and inflated while tethered to the ground. Propane burners will keep the balloons inflated, giving off a glow. Arrive early to secure a seat.
Means is happy with the turnout the event sees every year and is proud of the community support.
“The city of Hot Springs has really embraced this festival and gives us a lot of support. Even though this is a Chamber event, everybody pitches in. We've got incredible volunteers, and community members,” she said.
For more information and a full list of events and activities, visit www.fallriverballoonfest.com or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FallRiverHotAirBalloonFestival.