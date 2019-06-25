With Independence Day a little more than a week away, many Black Hills and Badlands communities are taking part in the celebration of the birth of our nation. Here’s a guide to the firework shows, parades and rodeos throughout the region.
Note: Due to construction, Mount Rushmore National Memorial will not hold any special events for Independence Day in 2019.
June 27
Center of the Nation Independence Days will be held June 27- July 7 in Belle Fourche. Experience hometown hospitality and no shortage of things to do with craft and vendor shows, local businesses holding special events and sales, and concerts in the park.
July 2
The 100th Annual Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche will take place July 2-6 with four days of rodeo action, a NorthStar Amusement Carnival, concerts, and more. There will be two nights of fireworks, July 3 and 5 at 10 p.m. at the Roundup Grounds, and the annual parade at 10:30 a.m. July 4, with a B-1 Flyover to kick off the festivities.
Rapid City Post 22 Baseball will host its annual fireworks display following the conclusion of the 7 p.m. game at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium.
July 3
The town of Lead is holding its annual Fourth of July Gold Camp Jubilee July 3-6. This year’s celebration will feature a pancake breakfast, the annual parade, and a B-1 Flyover at High Noon. Fireworks will begin at dusk over the Homestake Open Cut. A special VIP Party will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center and includes live music by Jami Lynn. Tickets are available through the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.
Custer will host its annual Old Time Country Fourth Celebration July 3-4. Spend the holiday enjoying a Children’s Fair, Arts & Crafts Fair, live music, family games and a B-1 flyover. The Kids & Patriots parade kicks off at 10 a.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. at Pageant Hill.
Interior will host Frontier Days July 3-5. The annual parade takes place at 1 p.m. July 4, downtown and there will be a free barbecue at 6 p.m. at City Park. The fireworks show starts at dusk. Join in one of the oldest and most history-rich rodeos in South Dakota July 4 & 5 at 7 p.m. both nights.
Hill City is hosting a July 4th Celebration July 3-6 at 1880 Train. Take a ride on an authentic steam train through the beautiful Black Hills, and enjoy a western shootout on the 6:45 p.m. departure July 3, 5 & 6. Departures sell out fast, so reservations are encouraged.
Wall is hosting a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. at the Wall Community Golf Course.
July 4
Hot Springs will host its Fourth of July Celebration. The day beings at 6 a.m. with a Firecracker 5K/10K at Chautauqua Park. The parade starts at 10 a.m. downtown, and a community picnic is at 11 a.m. at the Mueller Center. The Rubber Duck Race starts at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park, and the fireworks display starts at 8:30 p.m.
Newcastle, Wyo., is celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, food, and music. A motorcycle poker run begins at 9 a.m. and will make stops in Newcastle, Sundance, Devils Tower, Moorcroft, and Upton. The parade starts at 11 a.m. downtown with Teddy Roosevelt as the Grand Marshal, and the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. after the Fourth at Four Way Concert Extravaganza.
Piedmont Valley American Legion Post 311 is hosting its Annual Fourth of July Parade beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Flags of our Heroes.” There are no entry fees and trophies will be awarded in multiple categories. Concessions, games and displays, including the Hot Rods and Antique Cars, will be held in the Piedmont City Park immediately following the parade. The fireworks show will start at dusk.
Main Street Square in Rapid City will host its Independence Day Celebration from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day with an afternoon concert sure to get you in the patriotic spirit. Activities include yard games and a spectacular firework display in the evening.
Deadwood is holding its Independence Day Parade at 3 p.m. downtown. The Lead parade will follow at 4 p.m.
The City of Sturgis will host its annual Independence Day Celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Plaza. The fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m.
Spearfish will hold their Independence Day parade at noon downtown. The fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the 7:05 p.m. Sasquatch game at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Elks Lodge 1187 in Rapid City will host its annual fireworks display at dusk.
July 6
Box Elder will host its annual Fourth of July bash from 4-10 p.m. with a parade, demolition derby, and live music. The fireworks show will start at dusk. This event is free and open to the public.