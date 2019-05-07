Mother’s Day is less than a week away, and several Black Hills area businesses are hosting Mother’s Day events to show appreciation for the moms in the area. Here’s a guide to the goings-on this weekend.
Mother’s Day Weekend at Reptile Gardens
Give Mom the gift of exotic jungle adventures as Reptile Gardens hosts its annual Mother’s Day Weekend May 11-12. Mothers get free admission with two cans of food for the food drive. All other admission prices are $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for children aged 5-12, and children 4 and under are free. Mom can visit the Safari Room, see the snake show, which includes some of the most venomous snakes in the world, and make a stop by Methuselah's Playground. Doors open at 9 a.m. both days. Visit their Facebook page for more information.
Mother’s Day Express
All aboard this historic Black Hills attraction. The Black Hills Central Railroad 1880 Train is hosting its annual Mother's Day Express May 12 in Hill City. The railroad will offer the traditional 1880 Train ride through Hill City and Keystone. All passengers receive a glass of Mimosa or sparkling juice, bottled water, a white chocolate raspberry cupcake, and live entertainment in-station by local teenage musician and vocalist, Tiffany Johnson. Tickets are $39 per adult and $19 for kids ages 3-12. For tickets, visit www.1880train.com/reservations.php.
Mother's Day Tours at the Historic Adams House
Experience the rich history of Deadwood with Mom on May 12 by visiting the Historic Adams House. Free admission will be offered to visiting mothers. Show your mom how much you love her by sharing a tour of the beautifully restored 1892 Queen-Anne style Victorian mansion and explore vintage wagons and carriages in Deadwood’s newest museum. The museums are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (605) 578-3724 or (605) 578-1657 for more information.
Mother's Day Special at Rush Mountain Adventure Park
Celebrate Mom at Rush Mountain Adventure Park May 12. This family fun park and show cave near Mount Rushmore features a scenic walking tour, a flashlight tour, and an adventure tour. Special pricing is available on Mother’s Day and includes one free mountain coaster ride and souvenir photo for Mom or 30 percent off wristbands for the entire family. Visit their Facebook page for more information.