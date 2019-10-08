If you go

WHAT: Black Hills Powwow

WHEN: Oct. 11-13

WHERE: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

COST: Admission is for a three-day pass is $28 for ages 13-64 and $18 for 4-12, $22 for a group pass of 25 people or more. A one-day pass is $15 for ages 13-16 and $9 for 4-12; people under 4 or over 65 get in free.