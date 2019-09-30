In a ritual as popular as the leaves changing colors in Spearfish Canyon, Deadwood will host short-legged weiner dog races, beer barrel-rolling humans, polka music and a German cook-off as Oktoberfest returns to the town’s cobblestone streets Oct. 3-5.
“Oktoberfest has become a favorite event for many of our Deadwood faithful,” said Chamber Director Lee Harstad, whose organization sponsors the annual event. “Not only are the various events a hit amongst visitors, but also the colors of the Black Hills are typically quite vibrant for the weekend, setting the stage for a wonderful fall weekend. Whether you’re a fan of beer, brats, games or just taking a cruise through Deadwood and the surrounding Hills on a leaf-peeping trip, Oktoberfest offers a little something for everyone.”
Festivities get underway Thursday, Oct. 3, with the popular PolkaFest at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, with music by Just Jim & Tammy, and Julie Lee & The White Rose Band.
The celebration gets even zanier on Friday, Oct. 4, with the Tour de Oktoberfest and a variety of games at several downtown locations. Participants may register from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oyster Bay on Main Street, then partake in contests from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. After contestants turn in their scorecards, the Oktoberfest Awards Party will start at 9 p.m. at the Eagle Bar. Participants must be at least 21 years of age, according to Harstad.
Extremely popular for participants and spectators, Deadwood’s signature Weiner Dog Races, Beer Barrel Games and German Cook-Off return to town on Saturday, Oct. 5, with the short-legged Daschunds scampering down a Main Street race course. Race registration is open from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in front of Mustang Sally's, with races beginning at 1 p.m. in front of the Historic Bullock Hotel.
Winning dogs in two classes – mini and standard -- will receive a trophy crowned with a giant hot dog, as well as other prizes, Harstad noted. Owners and their four-legged friends are encouraged to don costumes, and the dog with the best costume also will walk away, albeit slowly, a winner.
Following the Weiner Dog Races, the Beer Barrel Games will witness contestants rolling kegs, racing with trays of full beer glasses, hammering nails and holding beer steins in outstretched arms in a contest of agility and endurance. Teams of two or more may register at 2 p.m. in front of the Gold Dust Casino. Participants must be 21, but spectators of all ages are welcome. The games begin at 3 p.m. and winners will be announced at 6 p.m. in the Saloon No. 10.
Teams are encouraged to register early as space is limited, by calling the Deadwood Chamber at 578-1876 to reserve a spot. Registration is $20 per team and all team members must be present at registration. Proceeds from the Beer Barrel Games will be donated to the winning team's charity of choice.
The German Cook-Off takes place at various businesses in Deadwood from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 and the public is invited to sample German-themed culinary creations of Deadwood chefs. Participants are vying for awards in presentation, authenticity, over-all taste and people's choice.
For more information on the Oktoberfest events, visit DeadwoodOktoberfest.com. Many of Deadwood's businesses also get into the spirit of Oktoberfest and offer their own German music and Oktoberfest-themed specials and giveaways, Harstad said.