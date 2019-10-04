{{featured_button_text}}
Jill and Allen Kirkham

Jill and Allen Kirkham will perform Oct. 12 at the Hermosa Arts and History Association annual Storyteller Event.

 Courtesy photo

Head to Hermosa for stories set to music, at the Hermosa Arts and History Association annual Storyteller Event.

The evening starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 with Allen and Jill Kirkham performing their "History of Traditional American Western Music" program at the the Hermosa School gymnasium. 

A news release from the South Dakota Humanities Council says the Kirkhams present oral and live musical presentations of traditional and contemporary western music, including background and history of the songs. 

After their performance, there will be an overview of Hermosa's musical history, with a display of past and present local musicians. Highlights will include a history of the Hermosa Saturday Night Dances at the community hall, which were common in the 1940s and '50s, according to the release. 

The event is free to attend, but donations are accepted.

