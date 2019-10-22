Calling all ghouls, ghosts and goblins: Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities, haunted houses, or costume parties, there’s no shortage of local Halloween fun. Here's your go-to guide for all the spooktacular events coming up in the Black Hills area.
Haunted houses
- Terror in the Dark Oct. 25-27 in the Soule Building, Central States Fairgrounds. This haunted house is returning with more twists and turns, and more than 12,000 square feet of torture, torment and terrifying screams. Admission is $10 per person at the ticket booth or online at terrorinthedark.ticketleap.com/. Not intended for children younger than 10.
- Rush Mountain in Keystone is a Halloween experience like no other Oct. 25-27. Under the cover of darkness, you’ll experience four Rush Mountain attractions: Dark & Scary Mountain Coaster ride, Creepy “CarnEvil” in the Gunslinger virtual reality game, Sinister ZipRide, and Haunted Rushmore Cave. Admission is $25; tickets are limited. Advanced purchase is recommended at rushmtn.com/shop/product/haunting/. Not intended for children younger than 12.
- DeCory’s Haunt at the Rushmore Mall Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 2. This attraction is 30,000 square feet of horror, featuring two haunted houses. Patrons can expect chainsaws, 10-foot brides, ghouls popping up from coffins and more. Admission is $20, or skip the lines with a FastPass for $30. Tickets can be purchased online at www.decoryshaunt.com or at the door with cash or credit card.
- Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House Oct. 25-26 and 30-31, hosted by the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. Descend into the crypt in the basement of the Sturgis Armory and experience creepy critters, a haunted hallway and more. Costumes are preferred, and each attendee who makes it through the crypt will get a bag of spooky treats. Admission is $5 per person; tickets can be purchased at the door. Recommended for ages 10 and older.
- Welcome to the CarnEvil. The Historic Roosevelt Events Center in Belle Fourche is hosting Roosevelt Runs Red Haunted House Oct. 25-26 and 31. Built in the early 1920s, the old Roosevelt School (basement boiler room and all) is the perfect backdrop for a thrilling scare. Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for students. Bring in a non-perishable food item and receive $2 off admission. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Trick-or-treating
- The Hill City Main Street Merchant Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 25 is a spooktacular festival for all ages of goblins and their kooky families. The event begins with trick-or-treating from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and wraps up with the Halloween Carnival at the Boys & Girls Club from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. All ages welcome.
- Main Street Square hosts ghostly family fun from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 for Scare in the Square. This annual event is held in conjunction with the Downtown Rapid City Business Group’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their own trick-or-treat bags and meet at Main Street Square, where they can pick up a map of participating downtown businesses. Free and open to all ages.
- Visit Storybook Island for a fun, safe place for children at Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat Oct. 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come in costume for spooktacular goodies. Park employees will be dressed up to hand out candy at multiple booth locations. There's also a Storybook Island-style Nightmare Before Christmas. Admission is $3 per person, which helps keep park admission free in the summer. All ages welcome.
- Regional Health will hosts Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Black Hills Medical Building. Regional Health caregivers will offer a variety of Halloween goodies from the trunks of over 30 decorated vehicles. Admission is free; attendees are encouraged to bring one can of food to be donated to a local food pantry.
- Rapid City Public Library downtown will host Not Too Spooky Story Time and Spooktacular Trick-or-Treating from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Hear child-friendly "not-too-terrible" tales, then trick-or-treat through the library in your Halloween costume. Children of all ages are welcome.
Halloween events and parties
- The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs is hosting Fossil Fright Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 24. Experience The Mammoth Site in a new way with Flashlight Bonebed Tours, Scary Stations in the Bonebed, and the Ice Age Exhibit Hall, which will feature candy and learning stations with activities in the classroom. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Admission will be three cans of non-perishable food items per person or $3.52 per person. Food collected will be donated to the local Hot Springs Food Pantry, and money raised will go toward public education at the site.
- The Custer State Park Visitor Center is hosting a Halloween Night Hike at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Explore and discover the history of Custer State Park during the two-mile guided hike. Each hike lasts 60 minutes; the trail is minimally lit as visitors make their way from the Visitor Center to the Game Lodge Campground and back. Jack-o-lanterns donated by local businesses and painted by the Custer Elementary School students will decorate the trail. Reservations are required; call the Park Office at (605) 255-4515. There is no fee for the hike. A park entrance license is required and may be purchased at the Visitor Center.
- Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont hosts its Family Fall Festival Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a Trunk-or-Treat from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by games, rides, and food. Free and open to all ages.
- Looking for a little bit of creepy fun to mix into your trail riding? Take part in the Lora Crouch Memorial Haunted UTV Trail Ride from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 25-26 at Mystic Hills Hideaway, 10 miles outside Deadwood on 385. This route is 30 minutes long through the woods surrounding the lodge of Mystic Hills Hideaway. There are 20 different scare sites along the trail. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12 plus one can of food or a new toy. Proceeds from this event will go to Brett Lamb, a Black Hills State University football player recently diagnosed with leukemia, and the Shriners Hospital for Children.
- Celebrate Halloween in Deadwood Oct. 25-26 for Deadweird 2019. Make plans for the seventh annual Monster Ball from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, with live music by Tie Dye Volcano, prizes, dancing and fun. Vote for people’s choice at the Monster Ball. The annual Costume Contest takes place from 6 pm. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Silverado-Franklin with more than $10,000 in cash and prizes for the best costumes. Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. Both events are free. Must be 21 to participate. Open container laws will be enforced in designated areas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
- Spearfish Valley Produce presents the Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch Oct. 25-27 and 31. Bring your family and find your way through the maze, plus other activities. Choose your future jack-o-lantern at the pumpkin patch. The maze will be haunted after dark, with 12 acres of jump scares. The Spearfish High School Drama department and Black Hills State University Campus Activities Board will be dressed up as characters from classic and new horror films. You must fill out and bring the Liability Release Form to participate. Admission is $10 the regular maze. The Haunted Maze is $15. Proceeds go toward funding the departments. Visit spearfishvalleyproduce.com for more information.
- Join the Hotel Alex Johnson from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 25 for a ghoulish Death by Disco costume party in the Ballroom. Get spooky like it's the 1970s with live music by DJ Marek. Come in your best costume for a chance to win one of three place prizes. Winners will be announced at midnight. A photo booth, drink specials and snacks will be available. Hotel packages will also be available for purchase. Pre-sale tickets are $10, or $15 at the door. The first 25 guests receive a free specialty cocktail. You must be 21 to enter. Call 342-1210 or visit alexjohnson.com/events/halloween-party for more information.
- The Hill City Chamber of Commerce hosts the Children's Boo Bash & Pumpkin Festival from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at the Visitor Information Center. This family-friendly event includes trick-or-treating, mini pie pumpkins for painting, and a pumpkin patch to take pictures in. Come in your favorite costume. Admission is free and open to all ages.
- Tri-State Museum & Center of the Nation Visitor Center is hosting the family-friendly Belle Fourche Pumpkinfest 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. This event features a costume contest, Halloween-themed games, Mad Scientist table, treat bags for kids, the Haunted Spaulding Cabin, the pumpkin train, vendors, food trucks, and a bouncy house. Tri-State Performers will present the play “Misunderstood Monsters” at noon and 3 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be moved into the Community Hall. All ages welcome.
- Old MacDonald's Farm hosts its Annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 26. There will be a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, pony and train rides for children and a pumpkin mini-golf course. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume. Admission is $6.75. Bring one non-perishable food item and receive $1 off per admission. All ages welcome.
- Join the South Dakota School of Technology’s Museum of Geology for Night at the BooSeum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26. Come enjoy fossils, science and trick-or-treat while learning about ancient marine reptiles, flying reptiles, prehistoric mammals, and rocks through games and hands-on educational activities. The staff and volunteers will be dressed up in costumes. Free; all ages welcome.
- The Black Hills Community Theatre is hosting its Community Pumpkin Carving from noon to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. This annual fundraiser for BHCT's Cherry Street Players includes pumpkin carving, face painting, treats, games, STEAM Pumpkin Science, a Fall Photo Station and more. Carving and decorating tools will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Registration is $10 BYOP (Bring Your Own Pumpkin) or $15 for a BHCT Provided Pumpkin. Parents must attend with their children. To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/30E0A4DA4AB2CA0FB6-2ndannual.
- The Black Hills Storytellers will present Halloween Storytelling at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St. Suite No. 2 (in back off the alley). It's free, but donations are accepted for the Center for the Arts.
- Josh's Holiday Lights will host a Halloween light show through Oct. 31 at 464 Sovereignty Lane in Box Elder. The light show runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will also be a haunted house starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 31. It is free, but donations of canned food are accepted.
- The Rushmore Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. is hosting a Halloween Party and Costume Contest Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Kickstands Campground and Venue. Dress up in your best costume for a chance to win prizes in several categories. Live music by rock band Common Law at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, or $8 for couples. Visit rushmoreabate.com for more information.