Cool October nights are a wonderful time for outdoor gatherings around a crackling fire with your best pals. My favorite sweaters have already come off the shelf and the kitchen is full of the scent of pumpkin cookies and spiced apple cider. Mums line the front entrances of homes, welcoming the time of year we gather together and make the most of autumn. Rapid City Public Library welcomes you during the beautiful month of October with events that educate, entertain and make memories.
Recognizing and celebrating the traditions and culture of Native American people unites our community through learning, sharing and understanding on a deeper level. October’s Lakota Culture Series begins with Dances with Words from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. A youth development initiative of First Peoples Fund, Dances with Words empowers participants through literary, spoken word and other art forms.
Oglala Lakota artist Terra Houska teaches her Plains beadwork techniques from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The following day, Mary Black Bonnet and Carla Douglas raise awareness of the 70 reported missing and murdered indigenous women in South Dakota during our Lunch & Learn event from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 16. Registration is required for both events.
Et-i-quette Catering Company owner, Kimberly Tilsen-Brave Heart, highlights indigenous cuisine from the region, providing all participants with a take-home package from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Registration is required for this event. Finally, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, research team members from the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Research Project share the history of the 1,200-acre parcel of land in west Rapid City that belonged to the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.
October is a glorious month to stretch out under a cozy blanket and get lost in a great read. Explore various authors and artists during the Young Readers Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Young Readers One Book author, Donald F Montileaux, closes out the day discussing his English-Lakota book, “Tatanka & Other Legends of the Lakota People.”
Celebrate life and the appreciation of every moment when we gather together to make folk art-inspired crafts during No School Days from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Stay and watch the Disney Pixar film “Coco” from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. It is rated PG.
Our super creepy but oh-so-delicious Haunted Gingerbread House Make is back. It is our fourth year of spooky family fun for everyone, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
Aretha Franklin recorded her live best-selling gospel album, “Amazing Grace,” over two nights at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles. Watch the session during Donuts & Documentaries from 1 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. Oct. 27.
Finally, hear child-friendly spooky stories and not-too-terrible tales during story time from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 31. Then, following story time, trick or treat through the library in your Halloween-festive finest.