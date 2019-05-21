Thursday nights are about to liven up.
Downtown Rapid City's outdoor, summer-long concert series, Thursdays on the Square and Summer Nights, will kick off their concurrent runs on May 30.
While the two organizations are independent of one another, each year they work together to provide a single night of fun, food and entertainment in the downtown area. On Seventh Street, Summer Nights' 12th season will start with a familiar face: Rapid City-based Brandon Jones.
All of the concerts, which are free, are from 6 to 9 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 29.
David Goodwin, president of the Summer Nights board of directors, said Jones opens and closes for the concert series each year. Goodwin said the lineup typically includes all genres, performed by regional artists. Some, like Jones, have both local and regional followings. Other big draws include Sturgis-based Judd Hoos, who will perform July 11.
And every week, more than 100 volunteers join forces to set up the stage, work the event, and tear it all down again just a few hours later. Then they come back the next week and do it again.
Then about a dozen more times.
"It’s a pretty awesome sight to see that many volunteers come together just to better the community," Goodwin said. "Summer nights is a pretty well-oiled machine."
Which is why not much changes year to year — why fix what isn't broken, after all.
A couple of new additions, to take the edge off the summer heat: two covered tents on St. Joseph Street to provide some shade to concert attendees. (For now, at least, they're called the Budweiser Lounge and the Shiner Lounge.)
Jumping castles will return, as well, after a few years away. There will be a "nominal" charge for children to jump.
Otherwise, Goodwin said crowds can expect the same family friendly event they support each year — food and drink vendors, good music and a chance to spend time downtown.
"We’re thrilled to put it on each year and can’t wait to get started May 30 at 6 p.m.," he said.
Just around the corner and a couple blocks down the street, Main Street Square will continue its own Thursday night concert series.
Like Summer Nights, all Thursday on the Square events run from 6 to 9 p.m. each week and are free.
This year's series starts with a Fountain Celebration and karaoke party on May 30. Elizabeth Smith, executive director of Main Street Square, said last year's inaugural fountain celebration was a "huge hit," and she expects this year's to be just as well-received.
"The fountains are such a big deal to the community and such an enjoyable public space for families," Smith said.
One of the most popular features of the square, the interactive water fountains officially open for the season on May 23. Smith said the fountains have new hours this year, and will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week, barring special events or inclement weather.
Last year, the concert series changed its name from the Main Street Square Concert Series to Thursdays on the Square, and using community input, changed its lineup to include more than just music.
As it turns out, the community missed the music.
"You don't know what you've got till it's gone," Smith said.
This year, Thursdays on the Square will return to having live music each week, except for the fountain celebration.
There will also be the usual food and drink vendors, but select nights will also feature the South Dakota Made Mini Market. Five local vendors will offer exclusively South Dakota-made products, produce or artwork, Smith said. She hopes it will prove great for locals and tourists alike.
"Tourists will be able to get a little taste of South Dakota local down here," Smith said.
Other select nights will also include extra vendors, like organizations that offer services to veterans, their families and first responders during Honoring Our Patriots Night on Aug. 1, and South Dakota School of Mines organizations and groups during S.D. Mines Hardrocker Night on Aug. 29.
As for the music, Smith said event organizers continued to work to get a mix of genres, as well as balancing local artists with acts people might not often see. While years past have tried to get one bigger name per season — typically during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally — this year, Smith said the event is highlighting local band Notably Sound during the rally.
Other fan favorites like Dogs Without Sweaters, Abbey Road and Midnight Sun will also return to the stage.
"We try to have something for everyone," Smith said.