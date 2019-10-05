Learn new skills at the 57th annual Western 4-H Family and Consumer Science Show Oct. 11-12 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.
A news release from the organization says the event was started by Extension educators to teach youth how to develop skills in family and consumer sciences. There are several activities people of all ages can join, starting with a Burger Bust at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the Walter Taylor Building.
This year's contests are bread baking, meat and produce identification, family life photo, scrapbook pages, home living, place setting, fashion revue (sewn and purchased), public presentation, ingredient measuring, judging and a Family and Consumer Sciences Skill-a-Thon. No prior registration is needed.
Contests start Friday at 9 a.m. with bread baking and will continue until 6 p.m. that day. Some competitions will continue from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Saturday contests are followed by an honoree tea, public fashion show and awards presentation at 3 p.m. This year's honorees are the past, present and future members of the Central States Fairgrounds Board of Directors.
For more information, email w4hfcshow@gmail.com or visit @4HFCSShow on Facebook.