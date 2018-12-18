Try 1 month for 99¢
Crazy Horse Crafts

The Crazy Horse Memorial will host winter activities through Jan. 1.

 Photo provided

Winter crafts as well as a seek-and-find activity are among the events going on at the Crazy Horse Memorial through Jan. 1, a press release says.

Craft-making will take place at the Native American Educational and Cultural Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with Christmas day hours running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The seek-and-find activity will take place during the Memorial’s hours, which are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas. Those who complete the activity will receive prizes. A light show, featuring the music of Mannheim Steamroller, will be projected on the mountain carving at 5 p.m. and will run again at 6 p.m.

Regular admission is $12 per person. Admission will be free for anyone who donates three cans of food each weekend through Sunday, Jan. 6.

