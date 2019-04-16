Nature-lovers can celebrate Earth Day and attract colorful wildlife to their yard with a program set for this weekend.
Custer State Park is hosting its annual Bluebird and Bat House Building Workshop on April 20 at the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center.
A news release from South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said participants can learn about bird habitat and build a bluebird house in a workshop suitable for all ages. They will build the house from scrap wood while learning about recycling and bird appreciation. Each family will make one house and will be able to take their completed birdhouse home with them. Participants are asked to bring their own hammers.
There are two session times, with the bluebird house workshop beginning at 10 a.m. and the bat house workshop at 1 p.m. Each session will last approximately two hours. There is a limit of 20 participants per session; pre-registration is required for these workshops.
The event is free; however, a park-entrance license is required to attend and can be purchased at the Park Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week, or at the Visitor Center. For more information and to register for the event, visit Custer State Park’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CusterStatePark or contact the park office at 605-255-4515.