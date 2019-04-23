DEADWOOD | Craft-beer lovers and bacon aficionados can come together for Deadwood's Craft Beer Fest: Hops & Hogs, set for April 26-27.
This second-annual, two-day crawl-style event will feature some of the finest craft beer in the region, paired with samples of unique bacon dishes. Participants ages 21 and older are invited to visit up to 30 different locations in Deadwood to taste a mixture of local, regional and national craft beers as well as bacon dishes.
"It's quite the sampling extravaganza. There's something for everybody. That could be as simple as a piece of bacon or a dish with bacon in it. Last year, one of the places did a bacon-wrapped water chestnut. Another had pretzels drizzled with white chocolate and put the bacon crumbles on top." said Amanda Kille, marketing and sponsorship director for the Deadwood Chamber.
Some of the beers featured at this year's event are Mango Cart by Golden Road Brewing, Wagonplane Porter by Fernson Brewing Company in Sioux Falls, and Wild West Wheat by Bolo Beer Co., as well as favorites from Crow Peak, Lost Cabin, and The Knuckle Brewing Company.
Kille said they try to prioritize seasonal varieties and blends that are up-and-coming.
"We try to bring in different varieties of things to taste as far as beer goes. People are able to try things that aren't out on the market yet or just came out, so it's a chance to sample stuff that's new and fun and different along with a few of your old favorites thrown in there for variety," she said
Ticket holders receive an event pass, tasting card, schedule, and an open-container cup. Once the event begins, attendees taste at locations on that day’s schedule during designated hours. Tickets are valid for both Friday and Saturday.
Festivities kick off Friday with registration at the Deadwood Welcome Center from 4-8 p.m., with locations opening up for tastings at 5 p.m. Admission to this event is $35 per person. Only 500 tickets will be sold, so advance tickets are recommended. Tickets can be purchased online at deadwoodcraftbeerfest.com, or by phone at 1-800-344-8826.