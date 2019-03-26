Anoushka Sharna described using “human Google.” JD Pessoa said people will be able to travel around the world in their mouths.
The descriptive pair of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology students are organizers of the college’s Cultural Expo, which is set for two days this week at the Surbeck Center.
The Expo will again cover two days: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 28 for the region’s schoolchildren and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 30 for the general public. Admission on March 30 is free, with an $8 charge for sampling food. Entertainment — including music, dancing and fashion shows, according to a press release — starts at 11 a.m. March 30.
Suzi Aadland, director of the college’s Ivanhoe International Center, said the Expo began on Oct. 5, 1963, according to information found in the School of Mines 1964 yearbook, and believes that the college has had international students going back to the 1950s.
“It’s just a great opportunity to share with the community and for the community to learn about other cultures,” she said.
The Expo has evolved over the years, starting as a one-day event before expanding to two days, for example. Also, the students have become more actively involved in the event’s planning, which has brought about more organized and thoughtful performances, Aadland said.
“When they have certain things to focus on, it really does bring a deeper level of organization and of detail that they can pay attention to that we wouldn’t necessarily be able to,” she said.
The Expo draws from 800 to 1,000 attendees combined over the two days, Aadland said, with about 250 to 400 students coming in on the first day. Students from throughout western South Dakota are invited, as are kids from parts of Wyoming and Nebraska.
Sharna, who is from India, said last week that nine performances had been lined up at that point, including Chinese and Hawaiian dance and stand-up comedy. She said the Expo’s activities also will include a photo booth and a human library in which attendees can “check out” a person and ask them questions about their home country — making them a human Google.
Pessoa, from Brazil, said there will be 16 booths, 14 of which will feature small amounts of food. Countries that will be represented in food form on March 30 include Sri Lanka, Turkey, Brazil, Bangladesh and African, European and North American countries.
About the only continent not represented by food at the event is Antarctica.
“We’re working on that,” Pessoa said with a laugh.
Sharna said she enjoys the leadership experience of the event, and agreed with Pessoa that the Expo is a great opportunity to show firsthand what other cultures are like.
“It’s amazing to see how interested the kids are in these cultures,” Pessoa said.
The event will be live-streamed at sdsmt.edu/CulturalExpo/.