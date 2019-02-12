“The Perfect Cookie: Your Ultimate Guide to Foolproof Cookies, Brownies and Bars,” by Americas Test Kitchen
Think of your absolute favorite kind of cookie. Now think of the best brownie you’ve ever eaten. “The Perfect Cookie” not only has the recipes for them, it includes the very best recipes.
Each time you turn the page you see a new delicious, mouth-watering picture to tempt your taste buds. As the title implies, these recipes are tried and true and deliver every time. You won’t have to worry about an off flavor or strange consistency.
From old-fashioned favorites to newer classics, there is something in here for even the most seasoned cookie connoisseur.