If you go to Hill City’s Breakin’ the Winter Blues Chili Cookoff wanting a lineup of traditional offerings, prepare to be disappointed.
Sure, red chili will be available, said Nancy Reinart, who helped organize the event. But the Cook-off in its past also has seen white chili and even chocolate chili.
“Just a wide variety. You never know what people are going to come up with,” Reinart said.
At least 18 pots of chili are expected to be available for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 19. Reinart said attendees can sample each chili for free if they want and then vote for their favorite offerings. The winner will be announced at 4 p.m.
Cookoff committee member Lorena Freis said the merchants who will have chili available are Farmers’ Daughter, Heart of the Hills Antiques, Alpine Inn, ArtForms Gallery, Inside Out, Hill City Café, Prairie Berry, Everything Prehistoric, Turtle Town, Firehouse Smokejumper Station, Lawyers Work, Stage Stop Leather, Bumpin Buffalo, Granite Sports, and Hill City Broomball Club.
The Cookoff will wrap up right before the start of the march at the Burning Beetle in nearby Custer, giving the Southern Hills a day full of events in two of its cities.
“It’s a great thing to go from one event to the other,” Freis said. “You can have an entire day in the Southern Hills.”
For more information on the Breakin’ the Winter Blues Chili Cookoff, find the event on Facebook for the latest updates.