Several years ago, Jaclyn Lanae wanted to start an event to highlight all the incredible artisans she was seeing.
And in her opinion, she said, food counts as art — especially when it comes in chocolate form.
“I just really wanted to kind of bring a place for, create a space for all of those artists to showcase their work and kind of encourage people to shop locally for Valentine’s Day and highlight the just wide array of incredible bakeries and coffee shops and ice-cream boutiques and just the wide array of delightful things in the world in our little corner of the world,” Lanae said.
That led to the creation of Rapid City’s Chocopalooza, which takes place Feb. 9 in the seventh annual installment of the event.
Chocopalooza is just one of three festivals celebrating the sweet treat this weekend, with events also planned in Hill City and Spearfish.
The Rapid City event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dahl Fine Arts Center, will have more than 40 vendors, with 14 of them serving chocolate. There also will be two stations in which attendees can make their own goodies and a kombucha booth. Non-chocolate vendors expected to be in attendance will be offering chair massages, handmade jewelry, home décor, body care and more.
Cost to attend, including all-you-can-handle chocolate samples, is $5 at the door. The event can be found on Facebook for more information.
The Southern Hills’ chocolate-centered event also is in its seventh year this year. Hill City’s Tour De Chocolate will start at 10 a.m. and run to 5 p.m. Feb. 9, with more than 20 businesses participating, said event chair Chris Busby.
The Hill City event is part of the plan to create more events in the winter to draw customers and keep businesses open during that timeframe to go against the region’s persona that it shuts down during the winter, Busby said. A merchant’s group was created there to come up with events throughout the fall and winter, a design that has included last month’s Breakin’ The Winter Blues Chili Cook-Off and autumn’s Girlfriends’ Weekend.
Busby said the group’s goal is to have an event each month. With February including Valentine’s Day, going with a chocolate theme for that month’s event was something of a no-brainer, Busby said.
During the Tour De Chocolate, the participating businesses will be offering chocolate and other goodies to entice customers to patronize them. Many of the business owners make their own chocolate treats.
“The premise is, come up, shop for your valentine or bring up your valentine, and enjoy chocolates while you shop the shops in Hill City,” Busby said.
The event’s Facebook page includes a contest to win a basket of chocolate items. The winner will be announced the Monday after the event.
In the Northern Hills, the sixth annual Finer Things in Life Spearfish Chocolate Festival is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 9 in the City Park Pavilion, according to visitspearfish.com.
The event is expected to have more than 45 vendors, including the Chocolate Fountain.
Admission is a suggested $5 donation. The Festival will raise funds for the Greater Good of the Black Hills, and a portion of the event’s silent auction will go toward the Nordic Ski Club. There also will be a live auction.
Spearfish’s event also can be found on Facebook.