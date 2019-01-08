Try 1 month for 99¢
Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society will host the Taste of Sturgis from 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 11 in the City Auditorium on Main Street.

 Dreamstime/TNS photo

For those who desire even more of the Black Hills flavor, the fourth annual Taste of Sturgis fundraiser is set for 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 11 in the City Auditorium on Main Street.

According to the event’s Facebook page, featured food will come from Arby's, Elk Creek Steakhouse, Grocery Mart, Jambonz Grill & Pub, La Risa Mexican Cuisine, Loud American Roadhouse, Papa John's, Sidehack Saloon, Subway, The Knuckle Saloon, The Oasis Bar, Wanda's Kitchen, and Weimer's Diner & Donuts.

Attendees will get to vote on the People’s Choice Award for the top item.

The event raises funds for the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society.

