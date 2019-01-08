For those who desire even more of the Black Hills flavor, the fourth annual Taste of Sturgis fundraiser is set for 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 11 in the City Auditorium on Main Street.
According to the event’s Facebook page, featured food will come from Arby's, Elk Creek Steakhouse, Grocery Mart, Jambonz Grill & Pub, La Risa Mexican Cuisine, Loud American Roadhouse, Papa John's, Sidehack Saloon, Subway, The Knuckle Saloon, The Oasis Bar, Wanda's Kitchen, and Weimer's Diner & Donuts.
Attendees will get to vote on the People’s Choice Award for the top item.
The event raises funds for the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.