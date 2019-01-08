Last year, in a sign of how much the event has grown, the Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week itself was expanded.
Restaurant Week was altered last time out so it could cover two weekends by request of the participating businesses because of its financial success, said Elizabeth Smith, Main Street Square executive director. It works for businesses that are between peak seasons as well as for customers who are interested in trying local restaurants, she added.
“People really look forward to it,” Smith said.
This year, the expanded format returns when the fourth annual version of Restaurant Week starts Jan. 11 and runs through Jan. 19. According to a press release, participating restaurants will make specially crafted items for their menus as part of a multiple-course meal that includes appetizers, desserts and beverages to complement the food. The cost of each meal is $20, which does not include tax or tip.
This year’s lineup of restaurants is made up of returning participants: Firehouse Brewing Co., Que Pasa, Blind Lion, Murphy’s, (kōl), Delmonico, The Vertex, Tally’s Silver Spoon, Gold Bison, Independent Ale House, and Botticelli’s.
There are no passes or tickets needed to participate, although some restaurants may recommend reservations.
Maja Cromwell, Main Street Square communications coordinator, said the menus will be available on DowntownRapidCity.com. For example, Murphy’s will be offering butternut squash soup, braised short ribs, and cappuccino cheesecake among its items.
Gold Bison will have wild-rice walleye cake with tarragon remoulade for an appetizer, an entrée of grilled chicken with mango salsa, and a dessert of toasted-marshmallow crème brulee. Gold Bison’s entrée and dessert are gluten-free, and the appetizer has a gluten-free substitute of two bacon-wrapped shrimp.
At Que Pasa, the appetizer options are queso fundito or escabeche, while the entrée choices are revolcado, pork-belly tacos, lengua, or oxtail. A free dessert churro is included.
Firehouse’s appetizer choices are cheesy artichoke dip or “firecaps,” which are mushroom tops with crab meat and garlic-herbed cream cheese covered with shredded Swiss and Cheddar Jack cheeses before being baked. The entrée options there are buffalo brisket, pork tenderloin, and an Irish stew that had four kinds of sausage.
Smith said that the menus for all participating restaurants will be on the event’s Facebook page as well. The food lineups are left up to the individual restaurants, she added, as opposed to having a running theme through all the meals.
“It can be a new creation or it can be something existing,” Smith said. “It just depends on the restaurant and the staff and what they’d like to highlight.”
After their meals, diners can go ice skating for free from Jan. 15-21 by showing their receipt at the Main Street Square Skate Shack. Each purchased meal on a participant’s receipt can be redeemed for a skate pass with rentals.