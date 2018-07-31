For veteran rock band Foreigner and guitarist Mick Jones – the group’s founder and last remaining original member – the group is in the midst of a year that’s more significant than most others.
The popular group is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking the occasion not only with a tour this summer, but a few notable projects. One is a new two-CD anthology, “40,” which includes all of Foreigner’s hit singles as well as a pair of new tracks.
Another big event will happen Aug. 4 at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis when key members of the early lineup of Foreigner – singer Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and bassist Rick Wills – will join the current edition of the band for a special show.
The former band members individually did guest appearances last summer at a few Foreigner tour stops and then all gathered for a pair of concerts this past October at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, but the Buffalo Chip show will be the first ticketed event to feature the early lineup sharing the stage with today’s edition of Foreigner.
“Time has healed a lot, so onwards and upwards,” Gramm said of the renewed friendship he has with his former bandmates during a recent phone interview.
Jones has also published his autobiography, “A Foreigner’s Tale,” to coincide with the 40th anniversary. The guitarist said it took some encouragement for him to tackle the latter project.
“I was being hounded, to tell you the truth, for a while about putting stuff down (on paper),” he said. “People heard all of my, especially the band guys, they knew most of my stories and I was kind of, not coerced, I discovered a lot of people wanted to know a little bit more than they’d read in the press.”
Jones has a story with more than enough twists and turns, encounters with legendary musicians and times of triumph and drama to justify the book, and he touched on some of the notable events during this interview.
Now 73, the native of England got his music career off the ground in a country not exactly known for spawning global rock stars – France, where he landed a gig as a songwriter and touring guitarist for Johnny Hallyday, known as the “French Elvis.”
One of the highlights of this period came in 1964 when the popular Hallyday landed a prime support slot on tour with the Beatles, who were hitting the heights of Fab Four hysteria when they toured in France. A mishap at one of the first shows of a three-week tour opened the door for Jones to enter the Beatles’ world on the tour.
“We would come on stage and then the Beatles would follow us, as the headliner, obviously,” Jones recalled. “I had my guitar around my shoulders, and in those days they had one of those curtains that rises and drops. It was a real sort of musical place. And the curtain snagged on my guitar and pulled it down. It was the only guitar I had. I was cursing in English, ‘f***’ and ‘s***,’ I was going crazy, you know. And John Lennon came up behind me and tapped me on the shoulder. He said ‘Hey lad, we didn’t know you were English. Come up and have a drink with the guys afterwards.’ And that was it. That began like a ‘Hard Day’s Night’ for me, hanging out with them all the time, running out of the backstage door, fans, the women, chicks going crazy, my first real taste of big-time rock.”
Several years later, Jones got to experience another bit of decent success when he joined the band Spooky Tooth in 1972. That band lasted only two more albums, and Jones then moved on to play guitar in the Leslie West Band. That group, though, also fell apart.
Jones didn’t know what to do next, but as he pondered his options, he came up with some songs that prompted him to put together the original lineup of Foreigner, which in short order got signed by Atlantic Records.
The rest is history. The band’s 1977 debut album took off, and the group was able to string together five more hit albums until differences with singer/songwriting collaborator Lou Gramm led to his departure in 1990.
Jones and Gramm, though, mended fences, and in 1992, Gramm rejoined Foreigner, which released a new studio album, “Mr. Moonlight,” in 1994. But in 1997, Gramm underwent major surgery to remove a brain tumor. Gramm returned to touring with Foreigner in 1998, but struggled with various effects from his surgery. Over time, tensions between Jones and the singer re-emerged, prompting Gramm to leave Foreigner for good in 2003.
Jones took some time off to decide whether to keep Foreigner going with a new singer, and in 2005, found a replacement in Kelly Hansen. Today’s lineup also includes Thom Gimbel (guitar/sax), Jeff Pilson (bass), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums). And after years of touring and one album that included a disc of new songs, 2009’s “Can’t Slow Down,” Jones feels Foreigner has regained much of its original stature and popularity.
The fact that Foreigner plays large theaters and amphitheaters, depending on the tour, backs up the notion of the enduring popularity of today’s band.
Jones said fans can expect plenty of hits in Foreigner’s set.
“We are blessed or dogged, I’m not sure, I think blessed, by the fact that we have a lot of very recognizable songs and crowd favorites. So we have to cater to that,” he said “It’s a pretty full on (pause) attack. So that always helps. And we’ll probably toss a few other ideas around, maybe a couple of album tracks we don’t usually do, a song called ‘Starrider,’ which features me on guitar prominently, and vocally. Then there’s “Headknocker,” tracks like that, ‘Blue Morning, Blue Day,’ we can throw those in, too. We sort of like to sort of leave it to the last minute (to decide on those) kind of thing.”